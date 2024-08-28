Giants Country

Giants Awarded Defensive Back Anthony Johnson, Jr.'s Contract Via Waivers

Johnson had a strong showing for the Packers but got caught up in the numbers.

Patricia Traina

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. runs through a drill on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. runs through a drill on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants were awarded one player via waivers, defensive back Anthony Johnson, Jr., who had spent the summer with the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson, 6-0 and 205 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa State, where he was a safety. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Packers in 2023, who used the pick acquired in a trade with Jacksonville for offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen the year prior.

Johnson appeared in 12 games last year with four starts and recorded 24 tackles one interception, and three pass breakups. 

Johnson, who was said to have had a strong preseason showing and whom Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised for having an outstanding training camp, appears to have been caught up in the numbers game in Green Bay. 

