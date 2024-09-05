Giants Cut LB Carter Coughlin
The New York Giants announced that they have cut inside linebacker Carter Coughlin.
Coughlin, one of three Giants’ seventh-round draft picks in 2020 (No. 218 overall), played his college ball at Minnesota. He initially sought to establish himself as a versatile linebacker capable of playing inside and outside. Over time, he became more of a special teams contributor.
Coughlin played 20 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, the highest percentage in his NFL career. As he gravitated more toward special teams, Coughlin (no relationship to former head coach Tom Coughlin) led the Giants in special teams tackles the last two seasons, notching 16 total over that period (nine last year) as a core member of the unit.
On defense, Coughlin recorded 41 career tackles, 31 solo with two tackles for a loss. He appeared in 55 games with two starts.
The Giants didn’t announce a corresponding move, but the trimming of Coughlin could mean that the team is looking to add a return specialist from the group they worked out last week, a move that would come about given that punt returner Gunner Olszewski is still gimpy with a groin injury suffered earlier in the summer.
Olszewski is one of four players on this week's injury report, listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday's listing is a projection since the Giants didn't practice.