Giants Place ILB Dyonte Johnson on IR, Sign LB Curtis Bolton
The New York Giants continued to churn their 53-man roster by placing inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson on injured reserve and signing linebacker Curtis Bolton.
Johnson injured his ankle in the Giants preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. While the degree of the injury was never confirmed by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Johnson was designated being “week to week” by Daboll, with there being some question if the undrafted free agent out of Toledo might be ready for the start of the season.
Prior to his injury, Johnson had looked like a solid prospect as he pushed for a roster spot, even getting first-team reps alongside of Bobby Okereke early on in camp.
In 24 preseason snaps, the 6-2, 230-pound Johnson totaled three pressures and had three tackles and three stops.
Bolton, 6-0 and 228 pounds, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 out of the University of Oklahoma. Bolton tore his ACL in his rookie season and landed on IR. The following summer, he began training camp on the PUP list, landing there to start the 202 season before being waived on October 6, 2020.
Bolton made a stop wit Houton’s practice squad in 202, but didn’t make it to training camp. His next stop was with the Colts, where he had a quick cup of coffee before being released from the practice squad in early September. After a brief stop with the 49ers in 2021, he signed with the Lions in December 2021 going on to appear in five games.
He then spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in 23 games. The majority of Bolton’s career to date has been on special teams, though he does have 16 career tackles on defense.
Bolton was most recently with the Dolphins this summer.