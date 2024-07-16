Giants Place Rookie TE Theo Johnson on Active/PUP
New York Giants rookie tight end Theo Johnson has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed ailment.
Johnson, the team’s fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, reported for the start of training camp with the rest of his fellow rookies on Tuesday but was unable to pass a physical and will thus be sidelined until he can.
Johnson was believed to be in the mix for TE2 behind projected starter Daniel Bellinger following the retirement of Darren Waller. At Penn State, Johnson played 44 games in four seasons, with 29 starts, recording 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Last season, he had a career-high 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns, the touchdowns tying him for third-most in a single season among Penn State tight ends.
Johnson counts against the Giants’ 90-man training camp roster, which means he can return at any point during the summer once he passes a physical.
In addition to Bellinger and Johnson, the Giants tight ends room consists of veterans Lawrence Cager, Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll, and Tyree Jackson.