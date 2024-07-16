Giants Country

Giants Place Rookie TE Theo Johnson on Active/PUP

The Giants rookies reported Tuesday, and their fourth-round pick has an undisclosed injury.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 -- Fourth round draft pick Theo Johnson as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks.
East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 -- Fourth round draft pick Theo Johnson as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA
In this story:

New York Giants rookie tight end Theo Johnson has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP)  list with an undisclosed ailment. 

Johnson, the team’s fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, reported for the start of training camp with the rest of his fellow rookies on Tuesday but was unable to pass a physical and will thus be sidelined until he can.

Johnson was believed to be in the mix for TE2 behind projected starter Daniel Bellinger following the retirement of Darren Waller. At Penn State, Johnson played 44 games in four seasons, with 29 starts, recording 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last season, he had a career-high 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns, the touchdowns tying him for third-most in a single season among Penn State tight ends.

Johnson counts against the Giants’ 90-man training camp roster, which means he can return at any point during the summer once he passes a physical. 

In addition to Bellinger and Johnson, the Giants tight ends room consists of veterans Lawrence Cager, Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll, and Tyree Jackson.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Transactions