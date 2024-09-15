Giants Country

Giants Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Plus two defenders were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Washington.

Patricia Traina

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants placed wide receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.

Olszewski re-injured his groin during pre-game warmups before last week’s season-opening game against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Brian Daboll told the reporters on Monday that the expectation was that Olszewski would be sidelined for “weeks.”  

Wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, signed during the week following a workout, will handle punt returns.

The Giants also elevated linebackers Tomon Fox and Ty Summers from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Both are expected to be contributors on special teams.

Fox was a bit of a surprise as it was thought the Giants might elevate Curtis Bolton again, but Bolton was nicked up during the week in practice, per a source. 

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Transactions