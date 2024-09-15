Giants Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR
The New York Giants placed wide receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.
Olszewski re-injured his groin during pre-game warmups before last week’s season-opening game against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Brian Daboll told the reporters on Monday that the expectation was that Olszewski would be sidelined for “weeks.”
Wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, signed during the week following a workout, will handle punt returns.
The Giants also elevated linebackers Tomon Fox and Ty Summers from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Both are expected to be contributors on special teams.
Fox was a bit of a surprise as it was thought the Giants might elevate Curtis Bolton again, but Bolton was nicked up during the week in practice, per a source.