Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter | News Briefs

Kreiter is back for his sixth season with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter is returning for a sixth season.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
MAR. 5. GIANTS RE-SIGN LONG SNAPPER CASEY KREITER. The New York Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, who returns to the team for a sixth season. 

Kreiter is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024)  who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.

He is coming off his best season last year, recording five special teams tackles (three solos). Those five total tackles mark a career-high for Kreiter, who, in five seasons with the Giants, has 11 special teams tackles (eight solo).

Kreiter has played in 140 career games at the NFL level and has made 16 tackles.

Kreiter joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has since been on one-year deals with the team. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Broncos, where he earned his lone Pro Bowl berth in 2018.

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

