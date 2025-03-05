Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter | News Briefs
MAR. 5. GIANTS RE-SIGN LONG SNAPPER CASEY KREITER. The New York Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, who returns to the team for a sixth season.
Kreiter is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024) who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.
He is coming off his best season last year, recording five special teams tackles (three solos). Those five total tackles mark a career-high for Kreiter, who, in five seasons with the Giants, has 11 special teams tackles (eight solo).
Kreiter has played in 140 career games at the NFL level and has made 16 tackles.
Kreiter joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has since been on one-year deals with the team. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Broncos, where he earned his lone Pro Bowl berth in 2018.