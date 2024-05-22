Giants Reach Injury Settlement with RB Deon Jackson
New York Giants running back Deon Jackson, who was waived with an injury designation before the team's rookie minicamp a couple of weeks ago only to land on injured reserve, has been waived from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement, per the league's daily transaction wire.
Jackson, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2021, initially signed with the Indianapolis Colts that year, appearing in 27 games with three starts.
He rushed 95 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns and had 35 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Colts.
In 2023, he was waived two games into that season, and his contract was awarded to the Browns.
Jackson appeared in just one game for Cleveland before being waived. The Giants then picked him up to finish out the season.
Jackson was looking to compete this summer for a spot on the running back committee, which is expected to be headed by Devin Singletary. However, he suffered an undisclosed injury and was waived.
After going unclaimed, Jackson reverted to the Giants' injured reserve list, where he remained until reaching the injury settlement with the team.