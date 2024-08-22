Giants Country

Giants Reach Injury Settlement with TE Tyree Jackson

Jackson had been on IR after going unclaimed via waivers.

Patricia Traina

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Tyree Jackson (84) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Tyree Jackson (84) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Tight end Tyree Jackson, who at one point this summer was being viewed as the New York Giants’ emergency quarterback while Drew Lock recovered from an oblique/hip issue, reached an injury settlement with the team and has been released off injured reserve.

Jackson suffered a back injury last week that led to his being waived/injured. After clearing waivers, he landed on injured reserve where he remained until reaching the injury settlement.

Jackson, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent quarterback in 2019, getting a chance to play for current Giants head coach Brian Daboll, then the Bills offensive coordinator. Jackson transitioned to tight end in 2021 with the Eagles.

In other Giants transaction news, wide receiver Dennis Houston (wrist), who was waived injured this week, has reverted to IR.

