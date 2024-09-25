Giants Roster Moves: Jakob Johnson Out, Ty Summers In
The New York Giants have cut tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson from their 53-man roster yet again.
The move, however, was necessary for the team to sign linebacker Ty Summers from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Summers, who has been elevated for game day to contribute on special teams, has been elevated by the team three straight times and was no longer subject to protection from waivers, thus making his addition to the 53-man roster necessary to continue contributing to the Giants.
Summers, who is among the six Giants players with at least one special teams tackle, has played well for the Giants since joining the organization. He was originally a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of TCU in 2019 and spent the 2019-2021 season and part of the 2022 season with Green Bay.
After a quick stop with the Jaguars, Summers joined the Saints in 2022, playing two seasons for them. He returned briefly to the Jaguars in the 2024 offseason but they released him on August 11 of this year. Summers then hooked up with the Detroit Lions via waivers the next day, only to be waived as part of the roster cuts to get to 53.
Johnson, who is expected to be re-signed to the Giants practice squad, has been on and off the roster and practice squad as the Giants have done their roster gymnastics. The expectation is that Johnson will be re-signed to the team’s practice squad to fill the opening left by Summers’s signing.