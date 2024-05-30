Giants Country

Giants Sign Army, Jets Ex Elijah Riley

West Point alum Elijah Riley joins the New York Giants after spending the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) celebrates a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) celebrates a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Riley won't need much time to adjust to MetLife Stadium if he makes the New York Giants roster.

The Giants announced the signing of defensive back Riley on Thursday, bringing the former New York Jet back to East Rutherford. In a corresponding move, New York placed running back Gary Brightwell on the waived/injured list.

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive back Elijah Riley (33) reacts after a defensive stop in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive back Elijah Riley (33) reacts after a defensive stop in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Riley, who turns 26 in two weeks, has built a sizable NFL career since his days at the United States Military Academy in West Point. The Port Jefferson, NY native spent two seasons in the Philadelphia Eagles' system before joining the Jets midway through the 2021 campaign. Riley spent the past two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, primarily working on special teams.

The former Black Knight had 12 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in 13 appearances last season.

Brightwell was the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2021 and picked up 256 yards from scrimmage over 37 appearances. A hamstring injury limited Brightwell to only seven games last season and he appeared poised for a positional battle behind Devin Singletary upon the Giants' retainment of Eric Gray and drafting of Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Published |Modified
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI