Giants Sign ex-Raider FB/TE Jakob Johnson
The New York Giants have added tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson to their training camp roster.
Johnson played for the Stuttgart (Germany) Scorpions on the U19 team until moving to Jacksonville, Florida. The German-born Johnson entered the NFL in 2019 as part of the international Player Pathway Program.
He was assigned to the New England Patriots, for whom he played three seasons. Johnson landed on the Patriots practice squad, but New England chose not to use an international player exemption on him, thus making him eligible for spot duty in his rookie season.
Johnson, who was promoted to the Patriots' active roster in September 2019, became the first IPP to be activated and play in an NFL game. However, his rookie campaign ended early due to a shoulder injury.
Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in 30 games over two seasons, primarily as a receiver and lead blocker.
Overall Johnson has appeared in 67 games with 34 starts and has caught 19 of 24 pass targets for 105 yards and one touchdown in his five-year career.
The Giants waived/injured tight end Tyree Jackson, who suffered an injury during Thursday's practice.