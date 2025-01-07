Giants Sign Five to Reserve/Futures Contracts | Transactions Tracker
JAN. 6: GIANTS SIGN FIVE FROM PRACTICE SQUAD TO RESERVE/FUTURES CONTRACTS. The New York Giants signed five players to reserve/future contracts: defensive tackles Casey Rogers and Ross Blacklock, centers Jimmy Morrissey and Bryan Hudson, and kicker Jude McAtamney. All five players ended the 2024 season on the Giants' practice squad.
Rogers, an undrafted free agent, played in two games and McAtamney, part of the International Pathway Program, played in one, kicking a field goal and one extra point against Washington on Nov. 3.
Morrissey was on the practice squad from August 28 to December 10, when he was designated practice squad/injured. Blacklock was signed to the practice squad on December 10, and Hudson was signed to the practice squad on November 6.