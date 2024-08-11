Giants Sign Linebacker KJ Cloyd to 90-man Roster; Waive Cornerback Kaleb Hayes
The New York Giants made a minor roster move Sunday, releasing cornerback Kaleb Hayes and signing linebacker KJ Cloyd.
The Minnesota Vikings originally signed Cloyd as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami (Florida), where he spent one season following three years at Louisville.
Cloyd, 6-2 and 228 pounds, appeared in 49 games over four seasons and recorded 84 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. He will likely take up some of the snaps that were otherwise going to Dyonte Johnson, who will miss some time with an ankle sprain.
Hayes, 5-11 and 194 pounds, played his college ball at BYU. A converted quarterback, Hayes originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last year, joining the Giants’ practice squad after training camp rosters were trimmed to 53 men.