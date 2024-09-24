Giants Sign Tight End Joel Wilson to Practice Squad; Decide on a Kicker
The New York Giants, who hosted four tight ends for a workout on Monday, have signed one of them, Joel Wilson, to their practice squad.
“That's the normal procedure during the year,”Daboll said of the workouts, adding that Wilson will be a part of the scout team.
“The tight ends play quite a bit of football. We've used a lot of multiple tight end groupings. So, for look teams and show teams down the road, I think we need some legs.”
Wilson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2023. That season, he spent time on the practice squads of the Saints, Bills, and Packers.
The 6-4 and 242-pounder signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January 2024 but did not make the Packers roster and has been searching for a new team since.
To make room for Wilson, the Giants placed Lawrence Cager on the practice squad/injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury.
Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Tuesday that veteran Greg Joseph will be the team’s kicker Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
Joseph, who last week missed a 48-yard field goal attempt, was signed off the Lions practice squad before that game after Graham Gano (hamstring) landed on injured reserve.
That means the Giants are obligated to carry Joseph on the 53-man roster for a minimum of three games by rule.