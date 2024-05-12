Giants Sign UDFA DL Elijah "Baby Bison" Chatman
The New York Giants are signing former Southern Methodist defensive lineman Elijah Chatman to their 90-man training camp roster.
Chatman, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, is 6-0 and 278 pounds. The 23-year-old, whose moniker is "Baby Bison" for his strong, powerful style, spent five seasons with the Mustangs, totaling 60 games played, the second most in program history.
In 2023, he appeared in all 14 games with 11 starts and recorded 33 tackles, 23 solo, nine tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, the second-most sacks on the team last season.
Chatman earned All-AAC First Team honors following his fifth season at SMU, and the Mustangs' defense finished in the top 15 nationwide in multiple statistical categories.
Chatman finished his college career with 148 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five fumble recoveries. A powerful interior defensive lineman with good movement skills and a change of direction, Chatman offers intrigue as a 3-technique prospect.
A three-star recruit by 247sports.com and two-star by Rivals.com, Chatman played some fullback at SMU.
He was named LSWA Class 5A All-State Defensive Player of the Year, All-State first team, and District 1-5A MVP after recording 58 tackles and nine sacks.
