Giants Sign WR/KOR/PR Kearis Jackson to Practice Squad | Report
The New York Giants have reportedly signed wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who was part of a workout group on Monday, to their practice squad.
Jackson, 5-11 and 196 pounds, played his college balla\ at Georgia where he was part of two national championship teams (2021 and 2022). Named to the second-team All-SEC in 2022, JAckson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans following the 2023 draft, appearing in two games in which he returned six punts for 48 yards with a long of 14 yards.
Jackson suffered an ankle injury in his lone season in Tennessee that landed him on injured reserve on September 22. He was with the Titans this past summer in training camp but was waived as part of the final roster cut downs.
Although Jackson didn’t return any kickoffs with the Titans, he did so for the Bulldogs, returning 35 kickoffs for 805 yards (23.0 average) in five seasons. He also recorded 42 punt returns for 338 yards (8.0 average) for Georgia and contributed 78 receptions for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns to the offense.