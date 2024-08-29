Giants Reportedly Signing Cornerback to Practice Squad; Hosting DBs in Workout
The New York Giants might be preparing to take a leap of faith with the young cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been looking for other options.
According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the Giants are adding cornerback Art Green to fill the final vacancy on their practice squad.
Green, out of the University of Houston, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos following the 2023 NFL draft. The 6-1, 201-pound cornerback spent most of last season on their practice squad before being signed to the roster before the Broncos’ regular-season finale against the Raiders.
He spent this past summer with Denver in training camp but was part of their final roster cuts to get to 53.
Green played three seasons for the University of Houston, appearing in 34 games. He racked up 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 12 pass breakups.
The Giants are also set to host a workout on Thursday that includes rookie free agent cornerback Jason Maitre and safety Al Blades Jr.
Maitre, who played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft. The 5-10, 188-pound Maitre logged seven solo tackles for the Dolphins this summer.
Blades, 6-1 and 195 pounds, signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets after this year’s draft. He recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in three preseason games.