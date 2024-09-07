Giants Country

New York Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad, Cut One Ahead of Season Opener

The Giants kick off their 100th season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.

Patricia Traina

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (52) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (52) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have released linebacker Curtis Bolton from their 53-man roster. Bolton was signed to the 53-man roster on August 28 after he spent the offseason with the Dolphins. 

The Giants also made two standard practice squad elevations for special teams. They include linebackers Carter Coughlin, who was cut on September 5 and signed to the practice squad the next day, and Ty Summers, who signed to the team’s practice squad on August 28.

For accounting purposes, the Giants have a 51-man roster plus the two standard elevations, which gives them 53 heading into Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier this week, the team restructured inside linebacker Bobby Okerke’s contract to open up $4.5 million in cap space.

The Giants, who previously had $2 million in cap space, which, per Over the Cap, ranked 301st, now have $6.184 million in space available, 24th most in the league. 

