NY Giants Re-sign WR/PR Gunner Olszewski to Boost Special Teams Depth
The New York Giants have signed wide receiver/special teamer Gunner Olszewski to take the roster spot that opened when Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Sunday’s practice.
Olszewski has been with the Giants since 2023, when he came in as the punt return specialist. Last season, he suffered a groin injury during camp and spent the entire campaign on the injured reserve list.
The Giants have since turned to Ihmir Smith-Marsette as their return specialist, a position that Olszewski can back up.
The 28-year-old Olszewski played 76 special teams snaps for the Giants in 2023, recording 23 punt returns for 282 yards (11.9 yards per return), seven fair catches, and one return for a touchdown.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.