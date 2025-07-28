Giants Country

NY Giants Re-sign WR/PR Gunner Olszewski to Boost Special Teams Depth

Olszewski spent last year with the Giants but did not see any action due to injuries.

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) breaks during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) breaks during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have signed wide receiver/special teamer Gunner Olszewski to take the roster spot that opened when Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Sunday’s practice.

Olszewski has been with the Giants since 2023, when he came in as the punt return specialist. Last season, he suffered a groin injury during camp and spent the entire campaign on the injured reserve list.

The Giants have since turned to Ihmir Smith-Marsette as their return specialist, a position that Olszewski can back up. 

The 28-year-old Olszewski played 76 special teams snaps for the Giants in 2023, recording 23 punt returns for 282 yards (11.9 yards per return), seven fair catches, and one return for a touchdown.

