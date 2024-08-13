Way Too Early Mock Draft Projects This Quarterback to New York Giants
The 2024 NFL season has yet to begin, but that hasn’t stopped mock draft enthusiasts from publishing way-too-early mocks.
The latest such mock from Will Helms of Pro Football Network projects four quarterbacks will be selected in the first round, and of those four, the New York Giants, drafting sixth as they did in this year’s draft, will select quarterback, Cameron Ward of the University of Miami.
Ward, a transfer from Washington State, would be the dual-threat quarterback the Giants are looking for. He can beat you with his arm and his legs. Ward bypassed the draft this season so he could transfer to Miami and build his draft stock.
Miami's offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson, has always had an Air Raid type of offense. Ward would thrive under that type of offense, which is much more liberal in the passing game than the typical, run-first offense that Brian Daboll likes to run with the Giants.
The Giants, remember, heavily investigated the possibility of moving on from Daniel Jones in the offseason before concluding that the asking price to move up in the draft order was too steep and they would be better off building around the quarterback spot.
If Jones should falter this year, the team will almost certainly move on since they have an out clause in Jones’s contract once the guaranteed money is paid out this year.
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have both thrown their support behind the former Duke star and are hoping that a revamped offensive line and the addition of receiver Malik NAbers make a difference.
However it all comes down to Jones, who will play his first snaps since tearing his ACL last November when the Giants visit the Houston Texans on Saturday. Jones has mostly looked good in training camp, but there has been some inconsistency in his practices that the Giants are no doubt hoping smooth out.