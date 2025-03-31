2025 NFL Draft: Did Raiders' GM Tip Jaguars' Hand?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is smokescreen season, indeed.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are eagerly anticipating the 2025 NFL Draft next month. And every day until then, there will be new rumors, reports, and misdirections to send teams running in every which direction.
And live from the NFL's annual owner meetings, there is an interesting comment that could have ramifications for the Jaguars.
This one comes directly from Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek, who mentioned Jaguars head coach Liam Coen when asked about his offensive line philosophy.
"I was talking to Liam Coen yesterday, and he was like, you know, Spy, the one thing I underestimated before I got here was how good the O-Line was in Tampa,'" Spytek said. "You know, we had two first-round picks and two-second round picks in that line, and Ben Bredeson was a fourth round pick. So you got to invest "
Perhaps it was an innocent comment from Coen to Spytek. Perhaps it was Coen remarking on just how much the Jaguars had to do in free agency to overhaul the Jaguars' offensive line.
Or, perhaps it shows a clear priority for Coen ahead of the draft.
As things stand today, the Jaguars have paid starter money to Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey. They have a former second-round pick at left tackle and a former first-round pick at right tackle. And even their veteran left guard was a high draft pick once upon a time.
Does this small comment mean it is time to start locking Will Campbell into mocks? No, but it does at least give insight into how Coen is approaching his development of the Jaguars' roster after his successful stint in Tampa Bay.
"“I think yes, physical is a mass and size issue, but it’s also a mentality. It’s also the way it’s coached, the way it’s taught, the way it’s preached. I’m kind of going to hold on evaluating that part," Coen said on Monday from the league meetings.
"Do I think we got competition and depth? Absolutely. I think we added some good, sound, solid players that are going to help elevate that floor. But let’s go wait and see what it truly looks like when we actually go and compete and do things the way that we’re going to do them."
