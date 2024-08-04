Doug Pederson Explains Major Change Ryan Nielsen Brings to Jaguars' Defensive Line
Last season, three Jaguars defensive linemen (Roy Robertson Harris, Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen) took over 500 snaps. The trio were the only defensive linemen to be on the field for at least 40% of all defensive snaps.
This season, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expects steady involvement and production from more than just a few defensive linemen. Although Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen both finished with career-highs in sacks last season, the Jaguars defense still finished with the eighth-fewest sacks among all teams.
Pederson emphasized the need of having a diverse personnel, and explained that each situation calls for a unique strategy.
“One of the things you're going to see that's going to be different- you’re going to see eight guys in that defensive line. You're going to see more rotational. Different combinations of guys, moving guys around.” Pederson said.
Earlier in the off-season, Pederson mentioned that he expects new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defensive scheme to include four down linemen (hand in the ground). Last season, former Jaguars defensive Mike Caldwell typically used three defensive linemen at once.
By adding an extra lineman to the mix, Pederson says rookies like Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson may be able to compete for regular playing time depending on their progress.
“You’re seeing some of these younger guys get more reps with the so-called starters, just so we can have answers on everybody and the development of our younger guys.” Pederson said.
The concept of consistently rotating defensive linemen has paid off for Pederson in the past.
When the former Eagles head coach helped lead his team to a Super Bowl win in 2016, former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz utilized a deep rotation of defensive lineman.
“This is what we did in Philly when I was there.. The year we won the Super Bowl, [Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro DT] Fletcher Cox was only about 65 percent play time that season because we had eight guys that we were rolling through.” Pederson said.