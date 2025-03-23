Would This Draft Day Trade Make Sense For Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have benefitted in a big way from first-round trades in each of the past two NFL Drafts. What if it happens again?
In 2023, the Jaguars traded back in the first-round before landing their intended target with offensive tackle Anton Harrison.
Last year, the Jaguars traded with the Minnesota Vikings and picked up multiple picks before landing star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall. Safe to say, the Jaguars made the smart move in both cases, picking up their hopefull targets each time while adding draft picks to their stockpile.
Such as the case for the Jaguars in the latest NFL.com mock draft from Mike Band, which has the Jaguars sitting at No. 5 with a golden opportunity: select either Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, or trade down.
Ultimately, Band has the Jaguars trading down with the New York Jets -- picking up a third-round pick in the process and slotting the Jaguars at No. 7. After Hunter goes to the Jets and Ashton Jeanty goes No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jaguars capitalize and take Graham had No. 7.
"As mentioned in the Jets blurb above, in my mock, Jags GM James Gladstone follows the capital-hoarding strategy of former boss Les Snead, trading down two spots while still nabbing the player I would have given them at No. 5," Band said.
"As intriguing as Travis Hunter would have been there, Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen choose to reinforce the defensive line with Graham -- consistent with Gladstone's public emphasis on the trenches. The Jaguars staff already has a solid read on this game wrecker, thanks to assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who coached edge rushers at Michigan last season."
It would be a tough offer for the Jaguars to pass up if they know they an still get Graham at No. 7. Hunter is an elite prospect on both sides of the ball who could instantly give the Jaguars a boost, but picking up another top-100 pick would set the Jaguars on a smart path.
Considering how much of an emphasis Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has put on the value of the Jaguars' draft cache and introducing youthful talent to the roster, this deal would likely make a lot of sense in the big picture.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.