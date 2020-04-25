2020 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three Players Who Make Sense for Jaguars

Day three of the NFL Draft is always one of the most important periods of the draft process for one reason: it isn't easy to hit on a pick.

In the first few rounds, teams obviously have room for error but they are able to make easier decisions because the deep pools of talent had yet to be depleted. But on day three, those who are good evaluators and team constructors separate themselves from the pack as they find value picks and diamonds in the rough.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, day three is set to be an extremely busy day as the team has eight total picks in the final four rounds, including three in the fourth round.

Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140

Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165

Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206

Round 7: No. 223.

With so much draft ammo, and with needs already filled at cornerback, defensive end, wide receiver, and nose tackle, we take a look at which players still available make sense for Jacksonville and general manager Dave Caldwell.

South Carolina State OT Alex Taylor

There aren't many offensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft who are more physically imposing than Alex Taylor. The small school product with a basketball background is 6-foot-8, 308-pounds, and has massive arms that measure in just above 36-inches. The Jaguars desperately need a swing tackle who they can develop as a potential starter down the road, and Taylor has the best physical traits available. If the Jaguars want an offensive tackle early in day three, Taylor is the best player left, and his size and play style fit the Jaguars' tendencies at offensive tackle.

Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin

Jay Gruden loves getting his running backs involved in the passing game, and Eno Benjamin could be the most dynamic third down back left in the class. There was a run on running backs in day two, leaving options scarce if the Jaguars want to add to the position and become more explosive behind Leonard Fournette, Ryquell Armstead, and Devine Ozigbo. Benjamin caught 82 passes for 625 yards and four touchdowns at Arizona State, and his elusive and slashing style fits what Gruden likes in receiving backs.

Michigan IOL Ben Bredeson

Arguably the best offensive lineman left, Ben Bredeson was a four-year starter at Michigan who doesn't have the elite physical traits of some of the offensive linemen already selected. He is a tough, intelligent, and versatile interior lineman, however, and just seems like the kind of prospect a former offensive line coach like Doug Marrone would advocate for. He has future starter potential, and it has already been made clear the Jaguars aren't thrilled with Andrew Norwell at left guard.

Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson

The Jaguars have a ton of speed and shiftiness at wide receiver with DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Laviska Shenault, but they currently are missing a possession receiver who can be a security blanket along the sideline and in the middle of the field. Tyler Johnson lacks breakaway speed, but he is tough, has strong hands, and will make physical catches at all levels of the field, making him a good fit considering what the Jaguars are lacking at wide receiver.

Iowa S Geno Stone

Jacksonville loves investing in safeties after the second round, and Geno Stone could be the next in line. Stone had a below-average performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he is a heady and productive player who could fill the No. 3 safety role and serve as key special teams depth thanks to his intelligence and tackling ability. In 2019, Stone recorded 70 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam

In what is a mostly uninteresting tight end class, Albert Okwuegbunam might actually be the most intriguing option left. The Jaguars need to add a tight end at some point because while they are fans of the four tight ends currently rostered, every one of those players has serious question marks surrounding them. Okwuegbunam ran a terrific 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine and could give Gruden another player to utilize in specific packages.

Virginia DB Bryce Hall

One of my favorite defensive back prospects in the class, Bryce Hall has taken a tumble due to an ankle injury that ended his 2019 season. Still, he is one of the most instinctive, intelligent, and physical defensive backs left on the board, and the Jaguars can afford to add another body to their secondary. One fun idea could be to move Hall to safety, where his lack of elite speed would be less of an issue and his size and length would be even more advantageous.

St. John's OT Ben Bartch

No offensive tackle had a more encouraging week at the Reese's Senior Bowl than small school prospect Ben Bartch. Bartch has the athleticism and strength to play anywhere along the offensive line, and his power and physical mindset helped him dominate bigger-named prospects in Mobile. He makes a lot of sense as a developmental swing tackle who could potentially start at tackle or guard down the road, and he has the high-ceiling to justify a pick early in the fourth round.

Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant

Harrison Bryant didn't test well at the combine, but he is a fluid mover on tape who played in-line, in the slot, and as an H-back. While he wouldn't likely get any snaps over Josh Oliver or Tyler Eifert, he could be a decent role player who serves as special teams and offensive depth. He was supremely productive at FAU and has the hands, route running acumen, and work ethic to carve out a role at the next level.

Wisconsin OL Tyler Biadasz

Before the college football season ended, many projected Tyler Biadasz as a potential top-50 pick as he led the way for an elite Badgers running game. Last season, he won the Remington Trophy as the nation's top center and named a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten player. He has likely fallen because he has a lack of upside and is likely already maxed out skill set wise, but he could play early on in his career and serve as depth at center or either guard spot.