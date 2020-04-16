2020 NFL Draft: Could Alabama Safety Xavier McKinney Be an Option for Jaguars at No. 20?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, widely regarded as one of this year's top safeties. Does McKinney make sense for the Jaguars at pick No. 20, or should they look elsewhere for secondary help?

Overview

A top high school prospect, McKinney started for the Crimson Tide defense in two of his three years under Nick Saban's tutelage. As a freshman, he was largely utilized in a reserve role, collecting six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

It was in McKinney's sophomore year when he began to establish himself as the next great Alabama safety, as the 6-foot-0, 200-pound safety recorded 73 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, six tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections and three sacks in 2018. He was also named the defensive MVP of the 2018 Orange Bowl against Oklahoma, a five-pass deflection performance that helped send Alabama to the National Championship.

In 2019, McKinney once again played a significant role for Saban's defense. As a junior, the versatile safety recorded 95 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 5.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and three sacks. McKinney's performance in his final collegiate season earned him third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McKinney had a middling performance, with the lowlight being a 4.63 40-yard dash.

What Xavier McKinney does well?

It is clear as day how much Saban and his defensive staff trusted McKinney to function in Alabama's diverse defensive scheme. Whether it was playing in the slot, blitzing off of the edge, covering underneath zones, or being a single-high safety, Alabama used McKinney in whichever way fit their gameplan the most on any given week. If the opponent had a mismatch player or an offensive tendency, McKinney was typically Alabama's answer.

McKinney's football intelligence and ability to diagnose plays is evident off the jump. Regardless of the role he is tasked with on any given play, he has a firm understanding for how the offense is attempting to attack the defense and shows great recognition and anticipation. In coverage, he maintains solid eye discipline and is rarely fooled by play action or motion. He disguises his assignments well, timing his transitions from a still position to blitzing or covering with efficiency.

When playing in the box, McKinney flies downhill with a purpose. He brings a lot of force behind his tackles despite not having a particularly imposing frame, and he is active when taking on blocks at the first level in short-yardage and goal line situations. He is also proficient at filling a run gap from an overhang alignment thanks to his quick diagnosis ability.

In coverage, McKinney shows the ability to stick with most slot receivers and tight ends as long as he isn't forced to carry a vertical route downfield from a speedy receiver. He stays balanced in his backpedals and doesn't let himself fall for many double moves, which made him an effective weapon vs. Justin Jefferson.

McKinney also has a penchant for creating turnovers. Whether it is when he is coming downhill to take on a running back or when he makes the tackle while trailing a receiver, McKinney has shown a terrific ability to knock the ball loose and force fumbles. He times his punches well and his physical tackles jar a ton of carries lose, making him a dangerous playmaker at any level of the field.

What Xavier McKinney needs to improve at

While McKinney's instincts help him make a lot of plays on the ball in coverage, there are instances in which his lack of true speed limits his range. While he can put himself in positions to make plays while the play develops, he won't ever be an Earl Thomas-type of roaming free safety who can make plays from sideline-to-sideline.

McKinney is also inconsistent when tackling in space, which is odd considering how consistent he is in most areas of his game. When his feet are set and he is awaiting the ball-carrier this is less of an issue, but when he is forced to move forward and control his feet, he can be hit-or-miss in terms of converting the tackle.

While McKinney forces a ton of fumbles and will contest most passes at the catch point, he failed to take advantage of a number of other interception opportunities. He will compete for the ball and won't shy away from climbing the ladder for it, but the natural hands are just not top-self.

Overall

McKinney is an extremely intelligent and versatile safety who will likely have a long NFL career thanks to his ability to perform a variety of roles for defenses. He uses his smarts to offset any athleticism concerns, and he will likely be a favorite of whichever defensive coordinator he lands with.

For the Jaguars specifically, McKinney actually plays like a souped-up version of Jarrod Wilson. He doesn't have great range or speed, but he has the size and physicality to match up with tight ends and also isn't afraid to make plays in the box. He can be a split safety in two-high sets, while also being a safe, albeit somewhat limited, presence as a single-high safety.

The Jaguars had issues covering tight ends and pass-catching running backs last season and were also the victims of mental mistakes in the secondary. These are all areas the versatile and dependable McKinney could help the Jaguars instantly in, even if he isn't as impressive of an athlete as Grant Delpit.

There are a lot of directions the Jaguars could go in with the No. 20 pick, but it is hard to make an argument against McKinney. He is simply too good at too many things for most teams to pass on, and the Jaguars don't have an established safety to justify passing on him entirely.