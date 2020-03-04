2020 NFL Draft: Is the High Ceiling of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw Worth the Jaguars’ Top Pick?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, a versatile and athletic interior defensive line prospect who has skyrocketed up draft boards in recent months. One of the most athletic and unique players defensive lineman in this year's class, Kinlaw is expected to be drafted within the first 15 to 20 picks once April's NFL Draft rolls around. How would Kinlaw fit with what the Jaguars are doing in 2020, and is he worth the No. 9 overall selection?

Overview

After staring in JUCO for Jones County Juinor College in 2016, where Kinlaw earned a place on the second-team Junior College All-American team, Kinlaw took his talents to Columbia and became one of South Carolina's most important defensive players over the next several seasons. Kinlaw (6-foot-5, 324-pounds at NFL Scouting Combine) took home half of South Carolina's Defensive Most Valuable Player award in 2018 after he recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss, but it was 2019 when Kinlaw became a household name.

In his senior year, Kinlaw became a dominant force for the Gamecocks and head coach Will Muschamp. The long, athletic defensive tackle totaled six sacks, six tackles for loss, 35 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections, earning him the honor of being named a first-team Associated Press All-American and a member of the first-team All-SEC conference team.

Kinlaw's stock soared even after his senior season drew to a close. At the early practices leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl, Kinlaw was the most dominant player on the field thanks to his combination of power, speed, and length. He ended his week prematurely due to a knee injury, but he did enough to prove why he is one of this year's biggest draft risers.

What Javon Kinlaw does well

The first thing that jumps out when watching Kinlaw is his athleticism. When he fires out of his stance, he simply moves at a different speed than the other linemen on the field. His burst off the line and overall quickness in space are remarkable for a player of his size, and it is his trump card as a player.

When at the top of his game, Kinlaw uses his combination of athleticism and length (34 7/8-inch arms) to force his way around and through blockers, showing the ability to press blockers off of him to create separation. Thanks to these traits, he can blow up a run play before it even begins, resulting in negative plays for the offense.

Kinlaw's explosion and length make him a valuable defender at three-technique since he can beat reach blocks and anchor against single blocks. He possesses a lot of power off of the snap, giving him the ability to reset the line of scrimmage vs. the run.

Thanks to his combination of top-tier physical gifts, Kinlaw has all of the traits to grow into a consistent pass-rusher from the interior. His natural speed and power off of the line of scrimmage is tough enough to block, but when you factor in his length and agility, he can be a nightmare for offensive lines when he is at the top of his game. His best pass-rush move is his bull rush, and when he plays with good leverage he can require the attention of multiple blockers, allowing for his teammates to draw single blocks.

Thanks to his length and agility, Kinlaw has rare range as a tackler for the defensive tackle position. He can corral running backs or quarterbacks from a distance and still bring them down with force, making him even more valuable on third downs and in space.

What Javon Kinlaw needs to improve at

Overall, Kinlaw just needs to be more consistent. His flashes are as good as you will find anywhere, but the fact that they are flashes is the key. He has shown he can completely take over a game, but he has also shown stretches of play where his technique or pad level is inconsistent.

At times, he plays high and turns his body to a block, which could cause him to lose his leverage and base in the running game. He has the size and strength to play nose tackle in a 4-3 scheme like the Jaguars, but so far he is too up-and-down as an anchor in the middle to have full confidence in him making an early impact in that phase of the game.

As a pass-rusher, his lack of technique shows up when he doesn't beat a blocker off of the snap. He has a relentless motor and flashes several moves as a rusher, including a nasty rip move, but too often he will fail to counter when blocker off the snap, instead staying engaged with the blocker and not moving the pocket.

His inconsistent pad level also shows up on some of his bull rushes. He is more disruptive as a rusher when he plays with proper leverage because when he stands up off the snap, he loses his top-shelf power and diminishes the advantage of his length.

How Javon Kinlaw would fit with the Jaguars

If you describe the perfect three-technique, he likely looks a lot like what Kinlaw looks like at his best. With long arms, a big frame, unreal athleticism and the power to match, he is built to get up the field and disrupt offenses in the trenches and he was overwhelmingly dominant on plays where he put all of his tools together.

Kinlaw's flashes are among the best in the class, but they are still among the best flashes of any player in the class. With that said, he is far from a finished product and will require more molding to unlock his potential at the next level. He isn't as raw as Taven Bryan was when he was entering the NFL in 2018, but he isn't a ready-made player either.

Kinlaw has the size and overall potential to play nose tackle in the Jaguars' 4-3 defense, but his best fit would be at three-technique. If the Jaguars are looking for a player to instantly upgrade the consistency of the run defense, then Kinlaw may not be the ideal fit. But if Jacksonville wants an interior player with a high ceiling who can impact the run and pass game, Kinlaw makes a lot of sense.

Kinlaw could give the Jaguars a chance to get the high-caliber disruptor they thought they were picking with Bryan in 2018. Jacksonville's best defenses in recent years centered around players who can get interior disruption (Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson) and a developed Kinlaw could give them that player once more.

Whether Kinlaw is a consistent enough prospect to take with the No. 9 overall pick is a legitimate question, and one the Jaguars may have to answer if Derrick Brown is off the board in April. Brown would help the Jaguars' run defense more from day one, but Kinlaw unquestionably has a higher ceiling. If the Jaguars want to bank on potential, then it would make sense for Kinlaw to end up in their crosshairs.