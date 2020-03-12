2020 NFL Draft: Jeff Okudah’s Elite Coverage Ability Would Be Ideal Addition to Jaguars

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is widely considered to be the best cornerback prospect in this year's draft class and one of the best prospects as a whole. Okudah was a dominant cover man throughout his college career, and now his services will be highly sought after by pro teams.

Overview

A five-star recruit when he hit the scene for the Buckeyes, Okudah had a long and decorated career at Ohio State, a school known for developing future NFL cornerbacks. He played all 14 of Ohio State's games as a true freshman in 2017 before seeing an expanded role in 2018.

As a sophomore, Okudah played 13 games and tied for the team lead in pass deflections with eight. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah also recorded 32 tackles and one fumble recovery in his second year seeing time with the Buckeyes' starting defense.

But it was Okudah's junior year where it became clear he was one of the nation's top players. Starting 14 games in 2019, Okudah was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten member. In the most productive year of his college career, Okudah recorded three interceptions, nine pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and 34 tackles.

Solidifying his spot as the top cornerback in the draft, Okudah turned in a solid performance at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, recorded a 41-inch vertical jump, and a 135-inch broad jump, showing off his all-around athleticism.

What Jeff Okudah does well

There aren't many things as a cornerback that Okudah doesn't do well. In man coverage, Okudah has everything a team could want. He has the length 32 5/8-inch arms), patience, and physicality to disrupt wide receivers off of the line in press coverage. Because of this, it is hard to get easy separation from him off of the line unless he is lined up in off coverage, making him a dangerous matchup for receivers of any size or style.

Okudah has elite instincts and recognition ability for the position, giving him the ability to read a quarterback's eyes while sticking with the wide receiver he is tasked with covering. He can bait a passer into testing a window before using his explosiveness to quickly strike and disrupt the pass, resulting in an incompletion or a negative play for the offense.

When teams test Okudah vertically down the field, he more often than not makes them pay for it. While he isn't exactly a ball hawk, he has more than enough speed to run with wide receivers, while still having the instincts to find the ball in the air and make a play on the ball. Despite his 40-yard dash not being an elite time, this doesn't show up on tape -- he is one of the most fluid looking movers on the field each time he steps on it.

Thanks to his speed, Okudah can run step for step with even the fastest of wide receivers and eliminate any space between the two, making him a valuable player at the next level. He also has the speed and length to recover quickly, though he rarely has to.

When matched up with bigger wide receivers, Okudah doesn't let them play more physical than him. He stays tight to their hip throughout the route and is adept at using the sideline to pin wide receivers or contesting them at the catch point. Overall, he has the traits to thrive against any type of wide receiver and in any coverage scheme, making him a versatile and tantalizing prospect.

What Jeff Okudah needs to improve at

Since the list of Okudah's positive goes so long, the list of flaws to his game is noticeably shorter. The main issue teams could have with him may begin and end with the lack of interceptions throughout his career. He didn't record a single interception until his third season at Ohio State, and even then he only totaled three picks. With that said, Okudah was good enough in coverage to force teams to ignore targetting him more often than not.

The next issue Okudah may have to improve upon would be how he plays short and intermediate routes while in off coverage. He can at times be slow to break on a slant or an in-breaking route when he isn't able to mirror the wide receiver at the line, though this could improve with more reps.

As a tackler, Okudah is more than willing to be physical against ball-carriers but his technique can be hit or miss, leading to a few extra yards gained at times. He is quick to close in on wide receivers after the catch and running backs who bounce it outside, but he will have to hone in on the technique of tackling and initiating contact instead of waiting on the tackle.

Overall

There is no player in the entire 2020 draft class that fits the Jaguars more from a needs or a stylistic point of view. Simply put, Okudah should be the No. 1 target on the Jaguars' draft board. He has the length, size, speed, instincts, and intangibles to be a shutdown cornerback at the next level, and could considerably soften the loss of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

Okudah has a few small parts of his game he still has to iron out, but he is as NFL-ready as cornerback prospects come. For a defense like the Jaguars who badly needs to restock on elite talent on losing so much of it, Okudah would be the ultimate addition.

The major question with Okudah's fit with the Jaguars isn't if he makes sense for them, but if he will even fall to anywhere near their pick. With teams such as the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and the Carolina Panthers all having question marks at cornerback, it seems likely Okudah will be selected before the Jaguars even get on the clock at No. 9 overall.

But if the Jaguars do get into striking position to land Okudah, they should pounce without a second thought. He will almost assuredly be a good player from the moment he joins the team, with the ability to become a great one not much longer after that.