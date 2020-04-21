2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: 6 Running Backs Who Make Sense for Jaguars

Moving into this week's NFL draft, it is truly anyone's guess as to what the Jaguars will do when it comes to various storylines. Among those storylines is the question of what the future holds for veteran running back Leonard Fournette.

Trade rumors have been flying in a frenzy since Saturday when ESPN reporter Adam Schefter first reported the Jaguars have had trade discussions about the 2017 No. 4 overall pick. Fournette's future in Jacksonville was already murky past 2020, but it is now this fall that is called into question.

If the Jaguars do trade Fournette, they would need to replace a player who was the centerpiece of their offense for the better part of the last three seasons. While it makes sense to deal the veteran back heading into the final year of his contract, the Jaguars would still need to replace 341 touches and 1,674 yards from a year ago.

The Jaguars have Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo, two second-year running backs, as internal options to replace Fournette, but there is always a chance the Jaguars could look to utilize one of their 12 draft picks on a running back.

If this is the route Jacksonville chooses to take in the event they find a trade partner for Fournette, which running backs in this year's class make sense for the Jaguars?

1) FSU RB Cam Akers

Size: 5-foot-10, 217-pounds.

College production: 586 carries for 2,875 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns. 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

Projected rounds: 2nd to 3rd. Sports Illustrated has his odds here.

Why he makes sense: If Jacksonville wants a true three-down back who is a different breed than Fournette, then Cam Akers makes a ton of sense. He likely isn't a first-round pick but he is a superb athlete, has produced at a high level behind some of the nation's worst offensive lines, and is less of a grinder style of runner. Instead, he wins on explosiveness and fluid running skills at each level of the field. He can carry the load as an inside runner while also having the skills to function in singleback or shotgun formations, and most importantly for the Jaguars, he is a big-play waiting to happen.

2) Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

Size: 6-foot-0, 247-pounds.

College production: 845 carries for 4,382 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns. 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Projected rounds: 4th to 5th.

Why he makes sense: If Jacksonville wants to replace Fournette with another bruising ball-carrier who will win by using his size and strength to plow through would-be tacklers, then A.J. Dillon could be a perfect fit. The massive runner had a fantastic combine, running a 4.53 40-yard dash and recording a 41-inch vertical jump, so he isn't just a big body who can be used to hammer away at defensive fronts. With that said, there are a lot of questions about his third-down ability after he caught only 21 passes in three seasons as a starter.

3) LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Size: 5-foot-7, 207-pounds.

College production: 370 carries for 2,103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns. 69 receptions for 595 yards and one touchdown.

Projected rounds: 2nd to 3rd.



Why he makes sense: One of the most popular draft comparisons this season has been comparing LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to former Jaguars great Maurice Jones-Drew. Edwards-Helaire shares a similar bowling ball running style, stocky build, and versatile receiving ability. Edwards-Helaire is one of the best non-round one options to replace Fournette's overall role in the offense since he has the ability to make an impact as both a runner and receiver, and his smart and balanced running style would be a welcomed addition to Jay Gruden's offense.

4) Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Size: 5-foot-9, 209-pounds.

College production: 725 carries for 4,459 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns. 71 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

Projected rounds: 2nd.



Why he makes sense: J.K. Dobbins did it all for the Ohio State offense in the last three seasons. He has one of the most balanced skill sets in the entire draft class and can be an instant contributor as 20-carry back who wears down defenses between the tackles while also pitching in to the passing game. Dobbins will likely be one of the first three running backs drafted, so chances are he'd require the No. 42 pick. With that said, he has the ability to step in on day one and become the centerpiece of a rushing attack, making him worth the pick for a run-heavy team like the Jaguars.

5) Utah RB Zack Moss

Size: 5-foot-9, 223-pounds.

College production: 712 carries for 4,067 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns. 66 receptions for 685 yards and three touchdowns.

Projected rounds: 4th.



Why he makes sense: Another stocky running back with plenty of size, Zack Moss lacks the second-gear of many of the running backs on this list, but he makes up for it with his violent running style and ability to break tackles upon contact. He has good explosion through the hole and impressive enough vision to suggest he can produce in a power or zone-based running scheme, which is valuable when projecting a fit with Gruden. Moss could be a reasonable replacement for Fournette on running downs, while the Jaguars could utilize more dynamic options such as Armstead and Ozigbo on passing downs.

6) Florida RB Lamical Perine

Size: 5-foot-11, 216-pounds.

College production: 493 carries for 2,485 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 22 touchdowns. 72 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.

Projected rounds: 5th to 6th.



Why he makes sense: While Lamical Perine isn't a great athlete nor elite in any one area of the position, he is an all-around solid player who looks like a steady contributor at the next level. He is a smart, instinctive runner who does a great job of diagnosing pursuit angles early in the play and then taking advantage in space. He has a ton of experience as a receiver and blocker, and while he won't outrun any defenses after the catch, he picks up tough yards with his ability to find creases at the second and third levels of the field. He wouldn't star for the Jaguars, but he could give them some reliable production off of the bat.