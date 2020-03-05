2020 NFL Draft: Post-Combine 7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

The NFL Scouting Combine is over. Players' stocks have soared, and dropped, after an abundance of athletic testing drills that included vertical jumps, 40-yard dashes, and much more.

With less than 50 days before the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins and the combine now in the rearview mirror, discussions surrounding how the draft may play out are heating up. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, those discussions now include some extra draft capital.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos to send cornerback A.J. Bouye to the AFC West in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The fourth-rounder is reportedly the same pick the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders last season.

With this pick in tow, the Jaguars now own 10 selections in April's draft, including six in the first four rounds. Along with the two fourth-round picks, the Jaguars also own two first-round selections (No. 9 and No. 20) thanks to an October trade that sent disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

This year's abundance of draft ammunition is relatively uncharted waters for the Jaguars. The most picks Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has ever had in a single draft since taking over Jacksonville's front office was in 2014, when he used nine picks through the draft's seven rounds. This year is the first time the Jaguars have had double-digit draft picks since 2007, and the first year they have had multiple picks on the first night of the draft since 1998.

For the purposes of this seven-round mock draft, we used The Draft Network's mock draft machine tool, which means we had a select pool of players to pick from for each pick instead of going with our gut on where a player may go.

Here is our post-combine mock draft, in which we go through potential Jaguars' picks for their 10 selections.

Round 1, Pick 9: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas entered this year's draft process as one of the top offensive tackles thanks to his two years of experience on the blindside for the Bulldogs following a freshman campaign where started at right tackle for 15 games. He has nearly 30 starts at left tackle under his belt and has the look of a physically and technically refined pass-blocker who has the feet and strength to hold up on the left side in the NFL.

The combine only boosted his stock after he turned in one of the most impressive performances of any offensive tackle. If a team is looking for a player in this class who can step in on day one and start at left tackle, Thomas is likely who will prefer. This aligns perfectly with what the Jaguars currently need considering Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will likely covet a player who can make an instant impact due to the win-now scenario the team is facing. Current left tackle Cam Robinson is entering a contract year but the Jaguars could decide to upgrade the position prematurely instead of waiting to see if Robinson flips the switch in 2020. In Thomas, the Jaguars get an NFL-ready tackle who won't take as long to adjust to the pro game as others at the position.

Round 1, Pick 20: Florida CB C.J. Henderson

C.J. Henderson falling to the Jaguars at No. 20 after he just ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at over 200-pounds in Indianapolis would be a bit surprising, but luckily for Caldwell and Marrone, it is how the board fell in this scenario. The Jaguars have a clear need at cornerback after the Bouye trade, with Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden being the only cornerbacks on the current roster who have started more than a handful of games in their careers.

Henderson wasn't as impressive in 2019 as he was in 2018, but the physical ability is obvious. He has the speed, agility, and size to match up with wide receivers in zone and press coverage, and could give the Jaguars some flexibility in terms of their coverage schemes. His tackling and ball skills need to improve at the next level, but he can start on the boundary relatively early for an NFL team.

Round 2, Pick 42: Clemson WR Tee Higgins

A touchdown machine at Clemson (28 career touchdowns in three seasons), Tee Higgins is the ideal wide receiver prospect for what the Jaguars are currently missing in their offense. They have plenty of speed with DJ Chark, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook, but they are missing a big-bodied wideout who can win the physical matchups and be depended on a possession threat.

Higgins (6-foot-4, 216-pounds) has a massive catch radius to go along with his big frame, making him a dangerous player when the ball is in the air. He has fantastic body control, times his jumps wells, and is often dominant at the catch point. The questions about his ability to separate are legitimate, but his strengths can overshadow that, especially for the Jaguars. He may not be a complete wideout, but he can be a lethal red-zone and third down target.

Round 3, Pick 74: Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

What was supposed to be a strength of the Jaguars' roster following 2019 is now a weakness after defensive end Yannick Ngakoue announced on Monday that he is no longer interested in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville. Now, the Jaguars have to find a running mate to pair with 2019 rookie phenom Josh Allen on passing downs.

In this scenario, Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor is the Jaguars' solution to the void left at the No. 2 defensive end spot. In what is a weak pass-rushing class, Taylor has the size (6-foot-4, 267-pounds) and flashes to rise up boards. He is far from a finished product, but he is already a capable run defender and he has all the tools at his disposal to become a serviceable pass-rusher off the edge.

Round 4, Pick 116: Utah DT Leki Fotu

The Jaguars' porous run defense from a year ago will have no chance of improving if the Jaguars don't invest in the interior defensive line. With Jacksonville declining the 2020 team option on Marcell Dareus, the starting nose tackle of the majority of the last three seasons, the need for an anchor in the middle of the defense is clear and apparent.

Leki Fotu won't provide much third down value, but the massive defensive tackle (6-foot-5, 330-pounds) offers a lot of potential as a run defender. His massive frame and overwhelming strength help him occupy blocks and reset the line of scrimmage, and he would be a good fit in Todd Wash's 4-3 front.

Round 4, Pick 127: Clemson OG John Simpson

One of the most decorated guards in college football over the last few seasons, John Simpson has starter potential at the next level thanks to his sheer power inside. He can be beaten by quicker defensive tackles, but his wide frame, heavy hands, and solid anchor make him a formidable blocker up front. For the Jaguars, he could provide depth early on and serve as a long-term replacement for Andrew Norwell at left guard.

Round 5, Pick 166: Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara

The Jaguars needing to badly upgrade the tight end position has become an offseason tradition at this point. No tight end on the roster in 2019 posted starter-level stats, though James O'Shaughnessy was on his way until an ACL injury in Week 5 ended his season. Josiah Deguara doesn't have ideal size for the position (6-foot-2, 242-pounds), but he was one of the most athletic tight ends at the combine last week. He can give the team some flexibility between being a move tight end and an H-back, much like Seth DeValve was in 2019.

Round 6, Pick 189: Maryland S Antoine Brooks Jr.,

An athletic and versatile backend defender, Antoine Brooks Jr., could fill a number of roles for the Jaguars early on. The most pressing need would be at the No. 3 safety spot after the Jaguars failed to find a consistent contributor behind starters Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison in 2019. Brooks can star on special teams at the start of his career as he carves out a role as either a safety in two-deep formations or an in the box safety in Cover 3 looks.

Round 6, Pick 207: Memphis RB Patrick Taylor

A bigger running back at 6-foot-1, 217-pounds, Patrick Taylor would be able to give new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden some flexibility at the running back position. Taylor is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands, whether it is on zone runs or as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He could give the Jaguars' running back room a jolt of athleticism and versatility that is badly needed entering 2020.

Round 7, Pick 224: Utah LB Francis Bernard

Francis Bernard had a poor showing at the combine, but he still has a lot of traits that could make him an enticing inside linebacker prospect for teams. He is physical, instinctive, and has flashed coverage ability, so while he may fall due to his poor athleticism, he can still provide a lot of value. He told JaguarReport at the Reese's Senior Bowl that he had several meetings with the Jaguars scheduled for that week, indicating some serious interest on Jacksonville's end.

