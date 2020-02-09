2020 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Consider Moving Further Up in the First Round?

As the 2020 NFL Draft approaches, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to consider all options available to try to restock the team with enough talent to compete next season. Following a 6-10 record and a last place AFC South finish in 2019, the Jaguars should be open to really any idea.

But what about the idea of making a move in round one? We wrote earlier this week how the Jaguars have a shaky history of round one draft trades but the team has yet to make one since Dave Caldwell became general manager in 2013. The last time the Jaguars moved up or down in the first round, Gene Smith was still the general manager and Justin Blackmon was the target.

This year is wildly different from past Caldwell drafts with the Jaguars, however. For the first time, Caldwell is operating with two first-round selections (ninth and 20th overall) due to the Los Angeles Rams sending over a haul of draft picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It is the first time the Jaguars have had multiple first-round picks in a draft since 1998, long before Caldwell arrived.

Could Caldwell change his strategy now that he has more draft ammo than he has ever had? This is a question that will likely be asked all the way up to Apr. 23, and it makes sense why it would arise.

What is the case for the Jaguars to trade up from No. 9 or No. 20?

The argument to make for the Jaguars to move up from the ninth or 20th overall selections would be simply that they have the ammo to make a move up for a premium player they covet. If the Jaguars feel as if they are zeroed in on a prospect, such as linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, or any other player. They could feel as if the player won't slip to their selection, and since they have extra picks, they can afford to deal some later picks in favor of landing their top target.

Caldwell has been aggressive in moving up in drafts to secure players before, such as when he traded up for wide receiver Allen Robinson in 2014. Caldwell traded the 70th and 150th overall picks for the 61st overall selection, ensuring Robinson wouldn't slip past the Jaguars. He made a similar deal in 2016, dealing a fifth-round pick to move up two spots to draft linebacker Myles Jack in the second round.

Caldwell has never made such a deal on the first night of the draft, but it is reasonable to think he could feel more comfortable doing so now that he has even more picks to work with. The Jaguars have 18 selections over the next two drafts, so Caldwell can afford to be aggressive without having to touch one of his other first-round selections.

What is the case against the Jaguars trading up in the first round?

The case against the Jaguars making a move up the board on the first night of the draft would focus on the fact that the Jaguars have a roster that could use as many draft picks as possible. Jacksonville's roster needs serious work this offseason, as the 2019 season revealed a number of holes that need to be addressed, and fewer picks could be detrimental to fixing this.

Of course, landing an impact player could offset the advantages of having more selections. But it is reasonable to make a case the Jaguars have too many needs to focus on and should instead use each of their picks to attack the retooling of the roster.

With the ninth overall selection, the Jaguars could already be in prime position for a top player to fall to them. A similar situation happened in 2017, as the Jaguars were able to stay pat at seventh overall and land defensive end Josh Allen.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Chase Young are expected to be the first two selections off the board, to the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins respectively. After these two picks, there could be a run on quarterbacks with teams interested in Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, pushing other talented players down the board for Jacksonville.

Overall

How aggressive Caldwell wants to get in what is a pivotal year for him and head coach Doug Marrone will really be what answers this question. Does Caldwell want to put a lot of his chips in on one player, hoping they could instantly become a game-changer for the team in a must-win season, or would he prefer to simply land two talented first-rounders at his original draft spots?

Caldwell's history could suggest he would prefer to stay pat and keep his picks, perhaps with the intent to make a trade in a later round in the draft. He has never made a deal in the first round before, and maybe a second first-round pick only increases the team's willingness to stand pat instead of encouraging a move up.

But when comparing Caldwell's past decisions to this year's draft, it is important to remember he has never worked with this kind of draft ammo before. He has never made a deal on the first night, but he has never had as many picks to work with as he does in 2020. Whether that makes a difference is still up in the air, but prepare for it to be pondered over and over until the picks are in.