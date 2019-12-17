2020 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Mocks Two Front 7 Defenders to Jaguars

Despite a big win on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) are still a team that has to look ahead to the future. Jacksonville is guaranteed to have their second consecutive losing season so, despite the good feelings of last Sunday, this upcoming offseason is what matters for the team and its direction.

One of the most important periods for Jacksonville will be the 2020 NFL Draft and how the team chooses to use its resources to improve a flawed roster. Jacksonville has two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts and has an abundance of needs those picks could be used on.

Todd McShay of ESPN released his first mock draft of the season this week and chose to use those resources to shore up a bad Jaguars' defense. With the team's first pick, the No. 8 overall pick, he mocked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons to step into the Jaguars' lineup beside Myles Jack.

"Simmons is a perfect fit for today’s NFL and is simply too talented to pass on here. He can pass rush off the edge, and he can drop in coverage. He does it all. The defensive line is stacked, but Simmons would help the second level of the Jags’ front seven as a replacement for Telvin Smith."

McShay then double-dipped on defense with Jacksonville's second first-round pick, which is courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams after Jacksonville traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey for two first-round picks.

With the No. 19 overall pick, McShay mocked Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Jacksonville has a big need upfront and has issues defending the run all season because of the lack of talent on the interior of its defensive line.

"With little value in the way of offensive line here, let’s continue building a top-notch front seven after taking Simmons in the top 10. Davis might not be a high-end pass-rusher, but he is disruptive and a physical freak who comes with versatility. And former first-rounder Taven Bryan hasn’t worked out in the middle. The Jags’ run defense is giving up 140-plus yards on the ground per game (fourth most in the NFL)."

Overall, these picks leave a good bit to be desired. When McShay mocked Simmons to Jacksonville, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was still on the board. Jacksonville's linebackers have been bad in 2019 because of both injuries and poor play, but it remains to be seen if investing a top-eight pick in a linebacker is a good use of value. Theoretically, taking a top-tier defensive lineman in Brown would make the Jaguars' linebackers look better now that they would have a space-eater in front of them.

Davis is a solid prospect, but going linebacker and then defensive line here just seems so much less impactful than going defensive line combined with either an offensive lineman, defensive back, or a wide receiver.

