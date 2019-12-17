JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Mocks Two Front 7 Defenders to Jaguars

John Shipley

Despite a big win on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) are still a team that has to look ahead to the future. Jacksonville is guaranteed to have their second consecutive losing season so, despite the good feelings of last Sunday, this upcoming offseason is what matters for the team and its direction.

One of the most important periods for Jacksonville will be the 2020 NFL Draft and how the team chooses to use its resources to improve a flawed roster. Jacksonville has two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts and has an abundance of needs those picks could be used on. 

Todd McShay of ESPN released his first mock draft of the season this week and chose to use those resources to shore up a bad Jaguars' defense. With the team's first pick, the No. 8 overall pick, he mocked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons to step into the Jaguars' lineup beside Myles Jack.

"Simmons is a perfect fit for today’s NFL and is simply too talented to pass on here. He can pass rush off the edge, and he can drop in coverage. He does it all. The defensive line is stacked, but Simmons would help the second level of the Jags’ front seven as a replacement for Telvin Smith."

McShay then double-dipped on defense with Jacksonville's second first-round pick, which is courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams after Jacksonville traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey for two first-round picks.  

With the No. 19 overall pick, McShay mocked Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Jacksonville has a big need upfront and has issues defending the run all season because of the lack of talent on the interior of its defensive line.

"With little value in the way of offensive line here, let’s continue building a top-notch front seven after taking Simmons in the top 10. Davis might not be a high-end pass-rusher, but he is disruptive and a physical freak who comes with versatility. And former first-rounder Taven Bryan hasn’t worked out in the middle. The Jags’ run defense is giving up 140-plus yards on the ground per game (fourth most in the NFL)."

Overall, these picks leave a good bit to be desired. When McShay mocked Simmons to Jacksonville, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was still on the board. Jacksonville's linebackers have been bad in 2019 because of both injuries and poor play, but it remains to be seen if investing a top-eight pick in a linebacker is a good use of value. Theoretically, taking a top-tier defensive lineman in Brown would make the Jaguars' linebackers look better now that they would have a space-eater in front of them.

Davis is a solid prospect, but going linebacker and then defensive line here just seems so much less impactful than going defensive line combined with either an offensive lineman, defensive back, or a wide receiver.

What do you think about McShay's picks? Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments (3)
No. 1-1
Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel

I agree our actual biggest need is DT. I’ll be happy if Brown is there & we grab him. With that being said... I feel like we need to go all in on Offense to give Minshew everything he needs to be successful. Then there will be no excuse if he’s not. Hopefully he blows up but if he doesn’t we’ll know without a doubt we need to draft a QB next year & if we gotta package up the farm to move up & grab 1 we can because we’ll have 2 ones. So basically if Brown is there yea go ahead & grab him & spend the next 3 picks on Offense. If Brown is gone I’d spend at least both 1st rd picks on Offense

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 15 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

Our live thread of today's Jaguars vs. Raiders game with our news, analysis, and more.

Jaguars DE Josh Allen Leaves First Half With Shoulder Injury

John Shipley

The rookie defensive end has a stinger after colliding with Calais Campbell.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Didn't See End of Controversial Derek Carr Run Because of a "No-Call" During Play

John Shipley

The referees made a controversial call at the end of the Jaguars' win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was focused on something elsewhere.

What Did We Learn From the Jaguars’ Comeback Win vs. the Raiders?

TrevanPixley

What did the Jaguars show us about their makeup during their 20-16 win in Oakland?

NFL Power Rankings Week 16 - Jaguars Finally Climb

John Shipley

Where do the Jacksonville Jaguars land in this week's power rankings?

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

Jaguars Mount Second Half Comeback, Down Raiders in Final Oakland Home Game

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won the final Raiders home game in Oakland after a 17-0 second half effort.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on injured DJ Chark: 'We Got Great News Today'

John Shipley

Jaguars top wideout DJ Chark missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but he is progressing said his head coach.

NFLPA Releases Scathing Statement on Jaguars After Winning Arbitration Grievance

John Shipley

The NFLPA didn't hold back on criticism the Jaguars following winning a grievance over the team for fining players for missing offseason rehab.

Chance to Spoil Oakland’s Historical Day Was a ‘Great Motive’ for Jaguars Team Hungry for a Win

John Shipley

Jacksonville's roster was well aware of the historical significance of Sunday's game in Oakland, and it helped fuel them to victory.