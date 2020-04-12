2020 NFL Draft: What Could TCU Cornerback Jeff Gladney Bring to the Jaguars' Defense?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney, who is widely regarded as one of this year's top cornerbacks after Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. Does Gladney make sense for the Jaguars at pick No. 20 or No. 42, and if so, what would he bring to the Jaguars' defense? We examine.

Overview

Starting at outside cornerback for the vast majority of his four eligible seasons at TCU, Jeff Gladney enters this year's draft as one of the most experienced cover corners in the class. As a freshman, Gladney recorded 46 tackles and six pass deflections in a starting role, setting up a career of consistency for the 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback.

In Gladney's sophomore season in 2017, he earned himself a place on the honorable mention All-Big 12 team after recording 28 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass selections. Gladney continued to elevate his game in 2018, recording 41 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and four tackles for loss, a productive season that landed him on the second-team All-Big 12 squad.

In 2019, Gladney continued to be a model of consistency for TCU's defense, recording 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. This season earned Gladney the honor of being named first-team all-conference, the exclamation point to a great collegiate career.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Gladney posted solid figures and displayed the athleticism that he showed at the college level, posting a 4.48 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical jump, a 124-inch broad jump, and a 7.26 three-cone drill.

What Jeff Gladney does well

No matter the receiver Gladney is tasked with covering or the coverage scheme called, the feisty cornerback approaches each play with the same tenacious mindset. With his smaller size, quick-twitch movement skills, and aggressive and competitive form of playstyle, Gladney looks like a cornerback version of a gnat constantly causing grievance to anyone near him.

Gladney lacks in size and bulk but he is still a solid press coverage cornerback thanks to his aggressiveness at the line of scrimmage and quick footwork that allows him to recover if he isn't able to disrupt the timing of a wide receiver. When he is able to get into the frame of receivers, he has a solid punch at the line of scrimmage and uses his length to shield them from a smooth release.

In man coverage, Gladney has the speed to trail receivers across the field while staying tight to their hip pocket, This enables him to bait throws and then undercut them at the catch point, which he did a few times against Texas and wide receiver Collin Johnson. He has the hip flexibility and footwork to turn and run with receivers, as well as stick with them at the top of their routes whether they are breaking inside or outside or coming back downhill toward the line of scrimmage. He continues to battle throughout the route and attempts to contest every possible pass thrown in his direction. He plays the receiver instead of the ball more often times than not, making him a safe cover man in terms of risk-taking.

In zone coverage, Gladney has the instincts and route recognition skills to combat route combinations in his vicinity. He is able to sit on routes in underneath zones and then make a quick break on the ball, allowing him to bait quarterbacks into targeting him. He has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone, whether it is vertically in a cover 3 scheme or in underneath zones.

As a tackling and blitzer, Gladney brings a lot of intensity despite his smaller size and frame. He puts all of his power behind each tackle and never why's away from contact, while he times his blitzes well and shoots off of the corner of the defense like a heat-seeking missile.

What Jeff Gladney needs to improve at

The biggest issue with Gladney isn't an area he can really improve in, because it has to do with his physical stature. While plenty of undersized cornerbacks have thrived on the outside in the NFL, there is always a risk of their size being a detriment and forcing them into unwinnable situations against taller wide receiver.

Against bigger wide receivers, Gladney can be susceptible to losing the battle for the ball in the air simply because they have more size and strength. He will contest every pass at the catch point and attempt to play the receiver through the hands, but sometimes he is just in a mismatch physically. Gladney will mix it up physically, but he can have trouble with preventing clean releases from the line or at the transition point in the route.

While Gladney shows a ton of skill and promise when pressing receivers at the line of scrimmage, he still has to do a better job of putting himself in winnable situations. He will occasionally not land any hands at the line and instead backpedal and give the receiver the leverage advantage, making him susceptible to curls, slants, and other routes.

Overall

Gladney is a really fun cornerback to watch because of how he flies around the field. You will often see someone say a player has a lot of fight and dog in them, and this couldn't be any truer for Gladney.

The feisty cornerback also has the footwork and awareness to play in the slot along with the outside, giving him some scheme and coverage flexibility at the next level.

With that said, the concerns with Gladney's size are legitimate. Johnson and Baylor's Denzil Mims each took advantage of the mismatch in height and strength, which could be a concern at the next level if a smart offensive coordinator has a bigger wide receiver at his disposal. He plays big, but it isn't always enough,

Gladney would be a solid fit in the Jaguars' scheme as an outside cornerback thanks to his sticky man coverage ability and zone coverage experience, but it may be a bit of a stretch to take him at No. 20 because it is unclear if he has No. 1 cornerback potential. With that said, he could be terrific value at No. 42 and could realistically start as a rookie.