2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Cornerbacks for the Jaguars to Focus on in Indianapolis

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in one short week, it is a worthwhile exercise to look into the position groups and draft prospects who will be participating in the workouts in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially more noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will preview the cornerbacks who have been invited to the combine and will be taking place in workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Linebackers will workout on Sunday, Mar. 1, the fourth and final day of on-field workouts.

Jacksonville could very well be in the market for a cornerback early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jalen Ramsey's departure left the Jaguars without a top-level talent on the boundary, while A.J. Bouye could soon find himself on the free market due to his large cap hit in 2020.

Tre Herndon had a solid year (three interceptions) in his first year as a starter and is a young and intriguing talent that is worth developing, but if Bouye is gone then the Jaguars will have a massive need for an influx of talent at cornerback. There is an argument to be made that they could invest in a cornerback early on even if they keep Bouye on the roster.

Luckily for the Jaguars, this year's cornerback class features a number of interesting options who are scheme-versatile and could catch the team's attention in Indianapolis with impressive workouts. We identified a few of these players who could interest the Jaguars throughout the week at Indianapolis, and why they make sense for Jacksonville.

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Clearly the top cornerback prospect in the class, Jeff Okudah is one of the blue-chip players in this year's entire draft and if the Jaguars were somehow able to land him, it would be comparable to getting Josh Allen at No. 7 last season. Okudah (6-foot-1, 205-pounds) measured in with a massive wingspan and is expected to impress in the athletic drills this weekend. A good showing in Indianapolis and Okudah's position as an elite prospect will be set.

Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

A second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player in 2019, Jaylon Johnson was a vital piece to a dominant Utah defense last season. Johnson (6-foot-0, 190-pounds) has the size, length, and agility to fit on the perimeter of the Jaguars' defense. With seven interceptions and 21 pass deflections in his career, he has a reputation as a corner who gets his hands on the ball, something the Jaguars badly need in 2020.

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

One of the players most commonly mocked to the Jaguars at No. 20, Trevon Diggs may be the most physically impressive cornerback in this year's class due to his combination of height, weight, and speed. The lanky corner stands at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds and has a background as a wide receiver, so he should find himself at home during this week's athletic testing.

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

Joining Diggs as a commonly mocked player at No. 20, Florida's C.J. Henderson has the potential to test as one of the fastest cornerbacks in Indianapolis this week. His production fell off in 2019, but the physical tools of Henderson (6-foot-1, 204-pounds) are obvious and could come in handy at the next level, whether it is as a press-man corner or in a scheme that would ask him to play mostly off coverage. Look for Henderson to be one of this weekend's big winners.

Notre Dame CB Troy Pride Jr.

If there is any cornerback who could drop some jaws and make his stock soar this weekend, it is Troy Pride. A speedy cornerback with track and field experience, Pride (5-foot-11, 193-pounds) has blazing speed and showed it over and over again at the Reese's Senior Bowl. His tape isn't as consistent as one would like, but the physical potential is obvious, and he could make a giant name for himself at Lucas Oil Stadium.