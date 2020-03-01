2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Defensive Ends Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Days one, two, and three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we check out the defensive ends who took part in drills on Saturday and examine who stood out. Star pass-rusher Chase Young didn't perform in drills so the group lacked star power in a serious way, but there were still a few different players who could make sense for the Jaguars considering their athletic profiles.

Charlotte DE Alex Highsmith

A small school stud, Alex Highsmith helped his stock with his performance on Saturday. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3, 248-pounds, but there was no drill he really struggled in. His 4.7 40-yard dash (1.68 10-yard split) was one of the better times in what was a somewhat slower defensive end group, and his 33-inch vertical jump and 125-inch broad jump were solid marks as well. He is quicker on tape than his 7.32 three-cone time would suggest, but overall it was a solid day.

Syracuse DE Alton Robinson

Alton Robinson was already a winner when he measured in at 6-foot-3, 264-pounds, but he helped himself even more in the timed drills. He turned in a 35.5-inch vertical jump, an impressive mark to reach for his size, and ran the same 7.32 three-cone time that Highsmith recorded despite being nearly 20-pounds heavier. He was an agile mover in Mobile for the Reese's Senior Bowl, and that athleticism translates to Indianapolis.

North Dakota State DE Derrek Tuszka

The most agile defensive end at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Derrek Tuszka landed himself on quite a few radars. Tuszka (6-foot-5, 251-pounds) had a terrific three-cone time with a 6.87 mark and then had a solid 4.34 time in the 20-yard shuttle. While his 4,79 40-yard dash wasn't particularly noteworthy, his 33.5-inch vertical jump and 120-inch broad jump were solid numbers to hit. His three-cone time could make him an intriguing day three option for a team looking for a developmental edge rusher.

Florida DE Jabari Zuniga

Jabari Zuniga caught our eye at the Senior Bowl with his versatility as an edge and interior pass-rusher, and he took an even bigger step toward boosting his draft stock on Saturday. Zuniga (6-foot-3, 264-pounds) ran an impressive 40-yard dash at 4.64 seconds and then had a great showing in the explosiveness drills with a 33-inch vertical jump and 127-inch broad jump. For his size, the explosiveness he displayed makes him an interesting prospect to monitor throughout the rest of the draft process.

North Carolina State DE James Smith-Williams

James Smith-Williams was admittedly not on our radars before Saturday, but he certainly is now. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Smith-Williams ran a 4.6 40-yard dash with an impressive 1.68 10-yard split, terrific numbers considering his frame. Smith-Williams 32-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump were impressive as well within the context of his size. Smith-Williams has the size and athleticism to project as a developmental pass-rusher worth taking a shot on later in the draft.