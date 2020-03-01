2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Defensive Tackles Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Days one, two, and three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we look at a group of defensive tackles that entered the combine with little hype after the top two players (Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw), but left the workouts with a number of them making a name for themselves. The Jaguars will have to keep their options open at defensive tackle, both in the first round and beyond, so the Jaguars should take note of the depth of the class and how it performed in Indianapolis.

So, which defensive tackles stood out this weekend? We examined a few.

Nebraska DT Carlos Davis

Already possessing ideal size for an NFL interior defensive lineman (6-foot-2, 312-pounds), Carlos Davis left a big impression on Saturday. The hefty lineman ran a 4.82 40-yard dash, the third-fastest time of all defensive tackles, and recorded a 1.68 10-yard split, an impressive number. His 4.52 20-yard shuttle was the fourth-best among all defensive tackles as well. He didn't participate in the other drills, but his explosion, speed, and agility shown in the drills he did take part in are worth taking note of. If the Jaguars want a later-round option for nose tackle, Davis is a name to watch.

North Carolina DL Jason Strowbridge

A bit of a tweener between defensive tackle and end, Jason Strowbridge did it all at UNC and at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Strowbridge (6-foot-4, 275-pounds) tested more like a defensive tackle than a true defensive end, but he tested as well as one would expect a player of his size to. His 4.89 40-yard dash (1.75 10-yard split), 31-inch vertical jump, and 113-inch broad jump were all good marks to hit for an interior lineman, and only two defensive tackles bested the 7.45 three-cone time he recorded. His 20-yard shuttle time of 4.37 was the best among all defensive tackles and a legitimate elite time for the position. Strowbridge makes sense for the Jaguars as a big end on base downs and a nickel interior rusher, the kind of player they have invested in in the past.

Texas A & M DT Justin Madubuike

Justin Madubuike is never going to be the largest player on the line (6-foot-3, 293-pounds), but he will likely be one of the most athletic on any front he plays in. His 7.37 three-cone time was the best among all defensive tackles -- and better than a number of significantly smaller defensive ends. His 40-yard dash time of 4.83 was fourth-fastest among defensive tackles and featured an impressive 1.73 10-yard split, a good sign for his future as a penetrating three-technique. He didn't perform in the rest of the drills, but the tape, and the drills he did perform in, say he is a terrific athlete.

Nebraska DT Khalil Davis

The twin brother of Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis was another big winner from Saturday's workouts. He is smaller than his brother (6-foot-1, 308-pounds), but he tested just as impressively in the few drills he took part in. He recorded 32 bench reps, the second-most of any defensive lineman, and ran an elite 40-yard dash at 4.76 seconds (1.66 10-yard split), the fastest of any defensive tackle. His testing was a bit incomplete due to zero agility drills, but the raw athleticism was evident,

Texas DT Malcolm Roach

Another intriguing candidate as a mid-round three-technique selection, Malcolm Roach had a solid day of workouts. Roach (6-foot-2, 297-pounds) ran one of the best 40-yard dashes of any defensive tackle with a 4.84 time that included a 1.68 10-yard split, each terrific times for a defensive tackle. His 114-inch broad jump was another great figure, as it finished as the second-best distance among all defensive tackles.