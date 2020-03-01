2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Interior Offensive Linemen Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Days one and two of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive lineman, and running backs have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will examine the interior offensive linemen who worked out on Friday night and select five who stood out. The 2020 guard and center class has a few big names, though no none as large as Quenton Nelson in 2018. But for teams like the Jaguars who could be looking to add to their depth along the interior, this is a good year to need a blocker after the first round.

Which centers and guards stood out on Friday and could fit with the Jaguars' offensive philosophy? We examined:

Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

Considered one of this year's top interior line prospects thanks to his steadiness and a skill set that translates to both guard and center, Cesar Ruiz only strengthened his draft stock on Friday. Ruiz (6-foot-3, 307-pounds) had an impressive 33-inch vertical jump, the second-best among all interior lineman and tied for the third-best among all offensive lineman. His 113-inch broad jump then set the highest mark among all interior lineman, solidifying a great workout for the athletic and physical blocker.

Ball State OG Danny Pinter

A former tight end, Danny Pinter impressed in a number of drills on Friday and could intrigue any team that runs a zone-heavy blocking scheme. Pinter (6-foot-4, 306-pounds) had the second-best 40-yard dash of any offensive lineman (4.91), trailing only the elite time that Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs recorded. His 110-inch broad jump was among the best jumps recorded by an interior lineman, and he then posted a terrific agility time with a 7.76-second three-cone, the second-best time among all interior offensive lineman. He has the look of an agile and fleet-footed blocker who can win inside with positioning and balance.

Boise State OG John Molchon

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland had one of the best workouts of any edge blockers, and then his teammate John Molchon did the same among the interior lineman. Molchon's 34-inch vertical jump was the best among all interior blockers, besting Ruiz by one inch. Molchon (6-foot-5, 309-pounds) then recorded a 109-inch broad jump, a good number for his size. He could be a worthwhile selection on day 3 thanks to his athletic upside, especially for a team that is mostly seeking depth like the Jaguars are.

Clemson OG John Simpson

John Simpson is known as a heavy-handed, mauling guard, but he had some surprisingly positive testing numbers on Friday. Simpson's agility drill numbers were forgettable, but the 6-foot-4, 321-pound guard's 30-inch vertical and 107-inch broad jump were high marks considering his size. He is already known as a physical and aggressive blocker, and adding solid explosiveness numbers to his resume should only boost his stock.

Temple C Matt Hennessy

A possible fit for the Jaguars due to his experience at both guard and center, Matt Hennessy (6-foot-4, 307-pounds) had one of the best workouts of any offensive lineman on Friday, directly following his impressive week of practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl. His 7.45 three-cone time was the second-best among all linemen and the best among interior ones, and his 4.60 20-yard shuttle time was also the second-best among all blockers and the best among interior lineman. Also notching a 30-inch vertical jump and a 110-inch broad jump, Hennessy solidified himself as one of the most interesting lineman in this class thanks to his overall athleticism and track record.