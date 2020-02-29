2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Running Backs Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Days one and two of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive lineman, and running backs have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will examine the running backs who worked out on Friday night and select five who stood out.

The Jaguars aren't a lock to invest in a running back this offseason, though offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has dropped subtle hints that the team is interested in improving the depth at the position. Luckily for the Jaguars, this year's running back group has a number of athletic running backs who fit the Jaguars' need for a multifaceted back.

Which of these running backs impressed the most on Friday? We examined a few.

Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

A massive running back (6-foot-0, 247-pounds), A.J. Dillon had a better day than a lot of running backs much smaller than him. He is already known as a physical and efficient downhill runner, but his 4.53 40-yard dash (10th-best among this year's running backs) was a pleasant surprise. He then had an elite performance in the explosion drills, leading all running backs with a 131-inch broad jump and a 41-inch vertical jump. That much explosion combined with his size could be tantalizing for the Jaguars if they want a long-term stylistic replacement for Leonard Fournette, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Florida State RB Cam Akers

A versatile back who can help a team in the running and passing game, Cam Akers had a good day at the office on Friday. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound Akers had the fifth-best 40-yard dash of all running backs with a 4.47, and then turned in a 122-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical jump. Where he really shined was in drills on the field, however, as he was able to put his fluid movements and pass-catching ability on full display. With good size, speed, and movement in space, Akers could interest the Jaguars as a change of pace back.

Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans

After measuring in at 5-foot-10, 203-pounds, Darrynton Evans did a lot to help his draft stock when he hit the field for testing on Friday. The small school back had the second-best 40-yard dash time in this year's group (4.41), a great time in comparison to the rest of the class. He also recorded a solid 37-inch vertical jump and then a 125-inch broad jump, which was tied for the fifth-best broad jump of this year's running backs. He didn't take part in the agility drills, but his explosion and long speed were extremely impressive and could interest a team like the Jaguars who want to add more speed to their offense.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor may have a lot of mileage on his tires after a heavy usage college career, but he had a breakout performance during Friday's workouts that may overshadow any concerns held with him. Taylor (5-foot-10, 226-pounds) had a blazing 40-yard dash for his size, leading all running backs in this year's group with a 4.39 time. His 36-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump were solid explosion drills results for his size, and his 7.01-second three-cone time was the fourth-best time among the 2020 running back group. There were no questions about his NFL readiness, and now there are none about his NFL-level athleticism.

South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle came into the combine with the requisite size for an NFL running back (5-foot-11, 213-pounds), and then only participated in three testing drills. He had a solid 4.54 40-yard dash, but it was the jumps where Dowdle left his mark and made an impression. His 38-inch vertical jump was the eighth-best vertical of the backs and a great number considering his size. He then had an elite broad jump, recording the third-best measurement with a 127-inch jump. A day three sleeper, Dowdle could provide more burst and explosion than many running backs drafted before him.