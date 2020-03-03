2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 6 Cornerbacks Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

The entirety of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we examine a cornerback class that featured several players turning in solid performances in Indianapolis. While there is one clear blue-chip prospect in the group, he wasn't alone as a top performer during the various combine drills.

Which cornerbacks stood out the most and make sense as fits for the Jaguars in April? We picked out seven who impressed.

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

The standalone top prospect in this year's cornerback group, and arguably the best cornerback prospect since Jalen Ramsey entered the league in 2016, Jeff Okudah didn't disappoint on Sunday. The tall and lengthy corner (6-foot-1, 205-pounds) ran a respectable 4.48 40-yard dash, but it was his jumps that stood out compared to the rest of the group. His 41-inch vertical jump was tied for the best out of this year's cornerback class and one of only two to exceed 39.5 inches. Then his 135-inch broad jump stood alone as the top in the class, solidifying his place as an elite athlete. If he somehow fell to the Jaguars at No. 9, they should sprint to the podium to draft him.

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

It is hard to have a better day at the combine than the one C.J. Henderson had on Sunday. He already measured in with great size for the position (6-foot-1, 204-pounds), and he then put up elite numbers in every workout he took part in. His 4.39 40-yard dash was an elite time for his size and was tied for the second-fastest time in this year's group. He then tied for the fifth-best vertical jump with a 37.5-inch mark, and his 127-inch broad jump was another good figure to hit for his size. He could be a real possibility for the Jaguars at No. 20 overall, but he could also find himself as the second cornerback off the board and taken before the Jaguars pick again.

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

A lanky corner who looks like the ideal press-man coverage player, A.J. Terrell boosted his draft stock with a good performance on Sunday. Terrell (6-foot-1, 195-pounds) tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash with a 4.42 time, but his 10-yard split time of 1.52 was even more impressive. His 34.5-inch vertical jump was less impressive than his pure speed, but he tied for the fifth-best broad jump with a 129-inch mark. He didn't perform in the agility drills, but he turned in two measurements that more than solidified his place as a plus-athlete who can fit a number of coverage schemes at the next level.

Utah CB Javelin Guidry

Javelin Guidry doesn't possess ideal size (5-foot-9, 191-pounds), but he made quite the name for himself on Sunday. He only performed in one drill, but he turned in an absolutely jaw-dropping 40-yard dash time. His 4.29 40-yard dash was the fastest time among all cornerbacks by 0.10 seconds, a time that mandates taking note and keeping his name as one to watch moving forward. His frame suggests he is much more equipped to be a slot cornerback, but the speed could be too enticing to pass up after the first few rounds.

Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor stood out at the Reese's Senior Bowl thanks to his ability to attack the ball in the air, and these skills clearly translated to his combine performance on Sunday. Vildor (5-foot-10, 191-pounds) ran a slightly better 40-yard dash than expected with a 4.44 time and then set high marks in the jumps portion of the workout. His 39.5-inch vertical jump was tied for third-best among all defensive backs, nearly making him one of three corners to record a 40-inch vertical jump. In the broad jump, his 133-inch mark was tied for second-best and made it clear that his explosive leaping ability wasn't just a mirage.

Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

Possessing great size at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, Ojemudia was a player who wasn't on our radar entering the week, but he is now. Ojemudia ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a solid 1.52 10-yard split, giving him one of the 10 best 40 times. His jumps were above-average considering his size, with a 36-inch vertical and a 122-inch broad jump. He finished his all-around solid day with the second-fastest three-cone time (6.87) and the sixth-fastest 20-yard shuttle time (4.21).