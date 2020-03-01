2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 7 Linebackers Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Days one, two, and three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will review the linebackers who were most impressive during Saturday's workouts. A number of linebackers tested as above-average to great athletes, including one the Jaguars will have to consider at No. 9 overall in the unlikely occurrence he falls to them.

Which linebackers stood out at the combine and make sense for the Jaguars? We picked out eight to take note of.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Everyone in the football world expected Isaiah Simmons to put on a show at the combine. This was never a question. But a 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238-pounds? That doesn't make any sense. Simmons' 40 time was the best among all linebackers this year and the second-fastest of any linebacker in since 2006. He impressed outside of the run as well, as his 39-inch vertical jump was tied for the third-best and his 132-inch broad jump was second-best in this year's group and fifth-best since 2006. He tested just as well as everyone expected, but somehow still left people wondering what they had just witnessed. If he somehow falls to No. 9, the Jaguars should seriously consider sprinting to the podium with card in hand.

Stanford LB Casey Toohill

Considering his size (6-foot-4, 250-pounds), it is hard to not come away impressed with Casey Toohill's showing on Saturday. The tweener linebacker prospect ran a 4.62 40-yard dash but stood out with his jumps. His 39-inch vertical jump was tied for third-best in this year's group and was the same number Simmons hit, while his 126-inch broad jump tied for fifth-best. His 7.08 three-cone was one of the lower numbers in that drill, but his explosion for his size was a pleasant surprise.

Colorado LB Davion Taylor

A long and rangy linebacker, Davion Taylor (6-foot-0, 228-pounds) was one of only three linebackers to run faster than 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, and his 4.49 time was good enough for the third-fastest time in this year's group. His broad jump (127 inches) was the fourth-best, and he was one of only four linebackers to finish the three-cone drill in fewer than seven seconds (6.96), giving him the fourth-best time. His 4.26 20-yard shuttle was also the sixth-fastest this year. He projects as a run and hit weakside linebacker with loads of special teams potential early on thanks to his speed.

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

Our current No. 2 ranked linebacker, Kenneth Murray didn't disappoint on Saturday. Murray (6-foot-2, 241-pounds) ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, the sixth-fastest in this year's group of linebackers, which is a speed that shows up on tape for the athletic and explosive linebacker. Murray's 38-inch vertical was the sixth-best, and his 129-inch broad jump was third-best, trailing only Simmons and one other explosive linebacker who will be listed later. Murray's speed and explosiveness is his selling point, and he confirmed Saturday that the tape doesn't lie.

Ohio State LB Malik Harrison

A solid, if not underrated, linebacker prospect heading into the combine, Malik Harrison boosted his stock a bit with his performance Saturday. His 4.66 40-yard dash was nothing to talk about, but a 36-inch vertical jump at his size (6-foot-3, 247-pounds) is worth taking note of. Where he truly shined, however, was in the agility drills, where his 6.83 three-cone time was the fastest among this year's linebackers, and an especially impressive number considering his play style and frame. He has the physicality and instincts to start at middle linebacker, while also possessing some of the athletic traits to play weakside.

Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr.

You can't talk about impressive linebackers from Saturday and not mention Willie Gay Jr. The 6-foot-1, 243-pound linebacker had an elite broad jump with a 136-inch mark, which was not only the best number recorded this year, but the best number recorded by any off-ball linebacker since 2006. His 39.5-inch vertical was the second-best in this year's group, while his 4.46 40-yard dash was only bested by Simmons.

LSU LB Patrick Queen

While measuring in a bit undersized (6-foot-0, 229-pounds), Patrick Queen had a solid day at the office on Saturday. His 4.5 40-yard dash was the fourth-best of all linebackers and his 125-inch broad jump was the eighth-best. He didn't perform in agility drills, but he looked the part of an athletic and rangy linebacker, which shows up on tape.