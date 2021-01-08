2021 NFL Draft: Analyzing Todd McShay's Latest Mock Projections For Jaguars

Who does ESPN's Todd McShay have the Jaguars projected to pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and do the picks make sense? We examine here.

While we continue to march through the 2020 season, we will take looks at mock drafts from throughout the football industry to reflect on what outside projections for the Jacksonville Jaguars look like.

The Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, along with the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick as a result of the Jalen Ramsey trade. As of this writing, the Jaguars have 11 picks in the upcoming draft.

A few more important dominoes have fallen for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent days. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after three stellar seasons at Clemson.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars hit the reset button on the organization with the firing of head coach Doug Marrone on Monday. Marrone had ed the Jaguars for over four years, and his ousting coupled with the earlier firing of general manager Dave Caldwell has created a new direction for the Jaguars.

As a result, the road to April's NFL Draft has become even more interesting. There are still several months left until we see how Jacksonville's offseason plan completely comes to fruition, but that doesn't mean we can't continue to analyze how those throughout the football community are projecting the Jaguars' next big moves.

To get an idea of what positions or which names could be options for the Jaguars in the first round, we take a look at some of the players selected for them in recent mock drafts from national analysts and sites. For each pick, our own analysis will be included.

The next mock draft we will take a look at is from ESPN's Todd McShay. McShay is one of the biggest names in the draft industry, so his insight is always worth noting.

So, who did McShay mock to the Jaguars with their two first-round picks, and what are our thoughts on the selections? We take a look here.

No. 1 overall: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Well, this one is as obvious as it gets. McShay mocked Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, and this is about as consensus as a pick as you are going to see. It is likely to be even more of a lock in the eyes of the public than Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall in 2020.

The only real question with Trevor Lawrence was whether he would declare, and that truly wasn't even much of a question. It was always widely expected for him to leave Clemson after three seasons of accomplished play. Clemson won one national title, went to another, and went to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

McShay wrote that he hasn't "seen a quarterback prospect quite like Lawrence in almost a decade," which of course references Andrew Luck when he entered the 2012 NFL Draft.

Lawrence is widely considered to be a generational quarterback prospect, much like Luck was viewed when he left Stanford. That is the biggest reason we think it is a near-guarantee the Jaguars will draft Lawrence at No. 1 overall. Never say never when it comes to the draft, but perhaps it is safe to say it in this instance. Would the Jaguars, of all teams, pass on a transcendent quarterback prospect the first time they ever get the top pick? Unlikely.

Owner Shad Khan made it clear on Monday the Jaguars will be looking at quarterbacks with their top pick which, while obvious, is still significant.

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

All in all, this is the right pick. Justin Fields is a very talented quarterback but the Jaguars can't pass up on Lawrence. He has the highest ceiling and floor of any prospect in the draft and can immediately start. What more could the Jaguars look for?

No. 22 overall (via Los Angeles Rams): Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

Now this is an interesting pick.

The Jaguars need a defensive tackle to anchor the middle of their defense nearly as badly as they need a franchise quarterback. The importance of defensive tackle is nowhere near quarterback, but the lack of quality options currently on the roster is just as prevalent.

For context, the Jaguars got just 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits from their defensive tackle group in 2020. DaVon Hamilton looks to be an excellent nose tackle and Doug Costin is a quality run defender, but the Jaguars need more disruption from the middle of their defensive line.

As a result, the Jaguars need to seriously consider a defensive tackle in the first round, which is exactly what McShay does for the Jaguars here by giving them Iowa's Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon was a unanimous All-American in 2020 and is likely right there with Alabama's Christian Barmore in terms of discussion for the draft's best defensive tackle.

Over the last two seasons, Nixon has 8.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and even a pick-six. He has done it all for Iowa, making plays against the run and the pass with his massive frame, strength, and explosion.

Perhaps it would be a bit overkill for the Jaguars to once again dip into the defensive line well. They have taken a defensive lineman in the first round for each of the last three drafts, selecting Taven Bryan, Josh Allen, and K'Lavon Chaisson part.

Allen and Chaisson are promising on the edge, but Bryan is a certified bust at this point in his career. Jacksonville needs to find a player to be the game-changer Bryan never turned into, and Nixon is a strong option to be that player.