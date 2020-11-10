2021 NFL Draft: CBS Mocks Perfect First-Round Scenario for Jaguars

One week into the Jake Luton era, the Jacksonville Jaguars have several questions to answer before the 2021 NFL Draft hits.

Could Luton do what Minshew did last season and earn himself a starting job moving forward? Will Minshew return as starter? Or will the Jaguars find their franchise quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft considering their 1-7 record? These are all key questions the Jaguars must soon answer about their future.

The biggest part of that future will be the 2021 NFL Draft. In next year's draft, the Jaguars will have double-digit draft picks, including four in the first two rounds.

Most of the attention paid to college quarterbacks this season has been on Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, but how the Jaguars use their other 10 picks is equally as vital -- especially when it comes to their second first-round pick, which they have obtained via the Los Angeles Rams.

Typically, mock drafts this early in the year tend to be fruitless exercises. But there is value in examining them as the season progresses to see where players are projected to land as the college and professional seasons continue to march.

With that said, we look at the most recent early 2021 NFL Mock Draft conducted by CBS Sports and Ryan Wilson to breakdown their picks for the Jaguars and if the players fit moving forward.

No. 2 overall: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

"Gardner Minshew was sidelined with an injury and while Jake Luton looked pretty good at times against the Texans, he's not the Jags' next franchise QB. That will be Justin Fields, who could very well end up being the second player drafted,"

Wilson wrote.

Is there any doubt about what Jacksonville's biggest need is? Even if Luton plays well down the stretch, or if Minshew does the same, it is clear the Jaguars need a bonafide franchise quarterback. A quarterback isn't a sure thing just because he is selected highly, as the Jaguars have learned, but Justin Fields seems like the real deal.

In three games this season, the dual-threat passer has completed 86.7% of his passes for 908 yards (10.9 yards per attempt), with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, giving him a 222.4 passer rating. He has also rushed for two yards. While he has only made three starts this year, the former top recruit and Georgia Bulldog has been one of college football's best players this season and has noticeably improved from his first season as a starter in 2019.

All of the things the Jaguars' passers have struggled with this season, Fields excels at. He has a strong arm, stands tough against pressure, makes full-field reads and is generally a good decision-maker. He is only getting better with experience, too, which is one of the most important things in any young passer.

With Fields in the fold, the Jaguars will have addressed the most important position with a significant long-term investment. Fields is a better bet for that investment than Nick Foles and Blake Bortles were as well, so it would be hard to pass on him. He may not have the hype Trevor Lawrence has, but he is a near-elite quarterback prospect in his own right and the Jaguars should sprint to the podium with Fields' name on the card if he is available.

Round 1, Pick No. 22: UF TE Kyle Pitts

"The Jags got their quarterback with their first first-rounder and now they add Pitts, who has Darren Waller-type dominant traits," Wilson wrote.

If it seems like you have been hearing about the Jaguars needing a new tight end for the last half-decade, it is because you have. Marcedes Lewis was solid in 2017 but the Jaguars strangely let him go after the season, since creating a massive void at the position.

The Jaguars have tried to fill the void with free agents such as Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Geoff Swaim and Tyler Eifert, as well as a third-round selection in Josh Oliver. Jacksonville has gotten zero production from the group, however, with their top tight end over the years being James O'Shaughnessy.

If the Jaguars are to set Fields, or whoever their 2021 quarterback is, up for success they will need to add a viable pass-catcher at tight end. Florida tight end Kyles Pitts would give the Jaguars this kind of pass-catcher and more.

Pitts is arguably the best skill player in college football this season, frequently dominating defenses week in and week out. In five games, Pitts has caught 24 passes for 414 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, one year after catching 54 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

While many think of Pitts as purely a receiver, he actually plays in-line a decent bit for the Gators. He has the ability to beat linebackers, corners, and safeties in coverage and contribute in the run game. What more could you ask from a tight end?

For the entire CBS Sports mock draft, click here.