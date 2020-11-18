2021 NFL Draft: Latest CBS Mock Gives Jaguars Much-Needed Offensive Line Help

One more week into the 2020 NFL season and the Jacksonville Jaguars remain on track. On track for a top-5 pick, that is.

Through 10 weeks, the 1-8 Jaguars are the only one-win team in the entire league and are currently projected to pick No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Jaguars playing an extremely difficult schedule over the next seven weeks, the 2020 season is more or less over. Now, the Jaguars must look forward to a potentially bright future.

The biggest part of that future will be the 2021 NFL Draft. In next year's draft, the Jaguars will have double-digit draft picks, including four in the first two rounds.

Most of the attention paid to college quarterbacks this season has been on Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, but how the Jaguars use their other 10 picks is equally as vital -- especially when it comes to their second first-round pick, which they have obtained via the Los Angeles Rams.

Typically, mock drafts this early in the year tend to be fruitless exercises. But there is value in examining them as the season progresses to see where players are projected to land as the college and professional seasons continue to march.

With that said, we look at the most recent early 2021 NFL Mock Draft conducted by CBS Sports and Chris Trapasso to breakdown their picks for the Jaguars and if the players fit moving forward.

No. 2 overall: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

"There'll be a new head coach in Jacksonville in 2021, and he'll get to begin his coaching career with the uber-talented Justin Fields at quarterback," Trapasso wrote.

Not much has changed here since the last Jaguars mock draft we broke down. Fields hasn't played in a game since due to a number of college football games being canceled last week, but the same accolades and traits that have made him such an obvious pick for the second-best quarterback are still there.

Jacksonville's largest need is once again at quarterback, so the Jaguars wouldn't be able to afford to pass up on Fields in the event they do land the No. 2 overall pick. Gardner Minshew is a serviceable quarterback but his struggles in 2020 likely closed the book on his chances to be the long-term answer. Meanwhile, rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton looks far from franchise quarterback caliber through two starts. It is a small sample size, but no team is passing on Fields for Luton.

In three games this season, the dual-threat passer has completed 86.7% of his passes for 908 yards (10.9 yards per attempt), with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, giving him a 222.4 passer rating. He has also rushed for two touchdowns and 57 yards. While he has only made three starts this year, the former top recruit and Georgia Bulldog has been one of college football's best players this season and has noticeably improved from his first season as a starter in 2019.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in his first year as a starting quarterback, Fields completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards while scoring 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing) in 2019. His 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in the country , so the fact that he is on pace to do even better in 2020 is staggering and reflective of his talents.

If the Jaguars are going to ever turn their fortunes around, they need a bonafide franchise quarterback. They need an elite playmaker who can put the team on his back each and every Sunday. Only time will tell if Fields is that quarterback, but there are much better offs of the Jaguars finding success with Fields than with Luton or Minshew. There is always risk involved, but the reward far outweighs any risk in this scenario.

No. 25 overall: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

"Darrisaw looks like the complete offensive tackle prospect, equipped with power and nimble footwork," Trapasso wrote.

One of the best young left tackles in college football, Christian Darrisaw has been a mainstay at the left side of Virginia Tech's offensive line since his true freshman season. He started 25 games over his first two seasons and was one of only nine true freshmen offensive linemen to start week one in the FBS in 2018. In many ways, Darrisaw has been expected to be a premier offensive tackle at the next level for some time now.

Jacksonville's offensive tackle situation for 2021 is up in the air at best. Fourth-year left tackle Cam Robinson is in the final year of his rookie deal and it remains to be seen if the Jaguars, whoever is making decisions, will want to invest a multi-year contract into the former second-round pick.

Meanwhile, second-year right tackle Jawaan Taylor hasn't taken the leap in 2020 that many were likely hoping. It is far too soon to say Taylor can't get it done at right tackle, especially after a mostly stellar rookie year, but it also isn't at the point where the Jaguars can say they are set for the future at both tackle spots.

Darrisaw has started all seven games at left tackle for the Hokies in 2020. Whether he is better suited for left or right tackle in the NFL will be entirely up to the team he lands on, but he certainly has the physical traits to hold down either spot.

