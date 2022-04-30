2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Kentucky OL Luke Fortner No. 65 Overall

The Jaguars have made their first pick of the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a new addition to their roster, selecting Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner at No. 65 overall.

Fortner is the first offensive player the Jaguars have selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and the first player they picked on Day 2.

Fortner, an All-SEC selection and team captain in 2021, brings agility and smarts to the Jaguars' offensive line and offers guard and center versatility.

Fortner, a former three-star recruit, appeared in eight games in 2017 after being redshirted in 2016. He appeared in 11 games as a backup again in 2018 before starting 13 games at right guard in 2019. He then started seven games at right guard and three at left guard in 2020 before moving to center and starting 13 games in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Georgia edge defender Travon Walker at No. 1 and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27 during the first round of the draft. The Jaguars were originally slated to pick at No. 33 but made a move late Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have seven picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft and will next pick again at No. 70 in the third round.

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 197 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 222 overall