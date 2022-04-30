Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior No. 197 Overall

The Jaguars made one of their final picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprise with their sixth-round selection during the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior. 

Junior is the first-ever prospect drafted out of Ouachita Baptist, which has had seven players spend time in the NFL. Junior is the fourth defender the Jaguars have drafted in six picks, following edge defender Travon Walker at No. 1, linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27 and linebacker Chad Muma at No. 70.

Junior, who was a First Team All-GAC selection last season, appeared in 43 games for Ouachita Baptist and started 33. In 43 games, Junior recorded 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass deflections, and one interception, with seven pass breakups coming in 2021.

Junior will join a Jaguars secondary that consists of Darious Williams, Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon, and Chris Claybrooks, giving him a chance to carve out a rotational role and a role on special teams early as a rookie.

The Jaguars so far have drafted the following players:

  • No. 1, Round 1: EDGE Travon Walker
  • No. 27, Round 1: LB Devin Lloyd
  • No. 65, Round 3: OC Luke Fortner
  • No. 70, Round 3: LB Chad Muma
  • No. 154, Round 5: RB Snoop Conner.
  • No. 197, Round 6: CB Gregory Junior

The Jaguars still have one pick left in the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Round 7, No. 222 overall

