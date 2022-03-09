2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Safeties Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

From Lewis Cine to Daxton Hill, which safeties who fit the Jaguars stood out the most at the combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and defensive backs have all run, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the safeties and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their secondary.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Georgia S Lewis Cine

One of the best athletes in the entire draft class, Lewis Cine had a terrific day of testing at the combine. He has already proven at Georgia that he can flourish either in the box or deep down the field, and his testing at the combine only confirmed all of this. He came in with solid height and length, ran an elite 4.37 40-yard dash (fifth-best among safeties) and the best broad jump among all safeties. With his aggressive and assignment-sound play-style already made him an enticing prospect, and now you can add on elite athleticism on top of that.

Maryland S Nick Cross

Potentially no safety did his stock more favors than Maryland's Nick Cross. A Day 3 prospect entering the week, Cross measured in with terrific size, ran a 4.34 40-yard dash to lead all safeties, had the third-best broad jump among safeties and the fourth-best vertical. Considering the only area he wasn't terrific in was his height, it was a monstrous day for a prospect who will now garner a lot more attention.

Michigan S Daxton Hill

A versatile talent who could be a full-time slot option -- and deserves to be highly-regarded by the Jaguars as such -- Daxton Hill had a solid outing at the combine in terms of timed drills. He didn't come in with great size for a safety, but he has the frame and build to excel in the slot and posted an elite 4.38 40-yard dash and the second-best shuttle time out of all combine participants. While his jumps weren't anything noteworthy, he showed terrific speed and agility and simply looks the part of an impactful slot cornerback.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Another player who is more of a full-time nickel than a pure safety, Jalen Pitre is arguably the best slot defender in the entire draft. He plays with a unique knack for the ball and making plays behind the line of scrimmage, and nothing about his testing at the combine indicates this won't translate to the NFL. He has the size of a nickel cornerback and posted the agility times (second-best shuttle among safeties, third-best three-cone) to suggest he will have no issues covering quicker slot receivers at the next level.

Baylor S JT Woods

Another Baylor player who had an elite showing at the combine, safety JT Woods has legit track-level speed at 4.36 and with an impressive 1.55 10-yard split. He was also among the most explosive safeties in the entire group, finishing with the best vertical and fourth-best broad jump. Woods makes sense as an early Day 3 option for teams in search of a deep safety with range