2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Makes an Appearance

Jaguars owner Shad Khan could be seen with general manager Trent Baalke as offensive linemen went through drills and testing at the combine on Friday night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having the entire top of their organization present for one of the league's biggest annual events -- including the attendance of owner Shad Khan.

While the NFL Scouting Combine is normally associated with coaches, general managers and scouts, Khan made sure to make his way to Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium to get a live look at the NFL's newest crop of recruits. Khan could be seen during Friday's coverage of the event on NFL Network, sitting just behind general manager Trent Baalke as offensive linemen went through drills.

Khan has entrusted Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson with his franchise after the Urban Meyer debacle in 2021, and on Friday night he made sure to get an up-close look at how his new brain trust is operating during the most important weekend of the entire draft process.

It likely isn't a coincidence that Khan was in attendance on Friday specifically, either. The Jaguars, who hold the No. 1 overall pick and four picks in the first three rounds overall, will likely be looking at offensive linemen early in the draft due to three expiring contracts along their starting line from a year ago.

This means an offensive lineman could very well be in play at No. 1 overall, whether it be Alabama's Evan Neal or NC State's Ikem Ekwonu. Baalke mentioned offensive line as a position of strength earlier this week, while noting offensive tackle will be in play with the top overall pick.

“You have to take the player that you think is the best fit for the organization as a whole and makes the biggest difference. If that’s the offensive tackle position, you do it. If it’s edge rusher, you do it," Baalke said.

"I’ve always been a big believer in go big or go home. This draft has a lot of unique players in it. There may not be that clear number one but there’s a lot of very good football players at the top of this draft that we’re obviously going to be in position number one (and) have our pick of those players.”