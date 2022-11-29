Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 12

The Jaguars may be looking on the outside when it comes to the top-10 in April.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games, putting them outside of the top-10 of the current 2023 NFL Draft order.

As a result of wins against the Raiders and the Ravens, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 9 a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 12.

No. 1: Houston Texans

No. 2: Chicago Bears

No. 3: Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 4: Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) 

No. 5: Carolina Panthers

No. 6: Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) 

No. 7: Arizona Cardinals 

No. 8: Green Bay Packers 

No. 9: Las Vegas Raiders 

No. 10: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) 

No. 11: Jacksonville Jaguars 

No. 12: Pittsburgh Steelers 

No. 13: Detroit Lions 

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts 

No. 15: Atlanta Falcons 

No. 16: Seattle Seahawks 

No. 17: Los Angeles Chargers 

No. 18: New England Patriots

The Jaguars' season could still go in a lot of directions at 4-7. While they are picking at No. 11, only the Texans, Bears, Rams, and Broncos have fewer wins this season; the Jaguars' four wins are tied with nine other teams, while the Falcons have just five wins. 

In short, the NFL is logjammed in the top-12 right now and a few wins or losses can make a big swing. With the Jaguars still having playoff-caliber teams in the Jets, Cowboys and Titans twice still on the schedule, the Jaguars are unlikely to be favorites in many games. 

The Jaguars have never selected a player at No. 11 overall. They have picked No. 10 twice and No. 13 once, but otherwise have not come close to their current projected time slot. 

Over the last 10 seasons, players to be drafted at No. 11 include Chris Olave, Justin Fields, Mekhi Becton, Jonah Williams, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marshon Lattimore, Vernon Hargreaves, Trae Waynes, Taylor Lewan, and D.J. Fluker.

