2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14

With four weeks left, the Jaguars are projected to pick just outside the top-10.

A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.

No. 1: Houston Texans

No. 2: Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

No. 3: Chicago Bears

No. 4: Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 5: Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

No. 6: Arizona Cardinals

No. 7: Indianapolis Colts

No. 8: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 9: Carolina Panthers

No. 10: Atlanta Falcons

No. 11: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 12: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

No. 13: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 14: Green Bay Packers

No. 15: Detroit Lions

No. 16: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 17: Seattle Seahawks

No. 18: New York Jets

As things stand today, the Jaguars have more wins than seven teams and are tied with six other teams at five wins, while the Detroit Lions have one more win and the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Seatle Seahawks each have seven wins.

Over the next month, the Jaguars play three teams with winning records, including the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 in Jacksonville. They also play the New York Jets in Week 16 and the Tennessee Titansm who they defeated 36-22 on Sunday, to close the season in Week 18.

The Jaguars have never selected a player at No. 11 overall. They have picked No. 10 twice and No. 13 once, but otherwise have not come close to their current projected time slot.

Over the last 10 seasons, players to be drafted at No. 11 include Chris Olave, Justin Fields, Mekhi Becton, Jonah Williams, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marshon Lattimore, Vernon Hargreaves, Trae Waynes, Taylor Lewan, and D.J. Fluker.