3 Observations on Potential Jaguars Prospects From Day 3 of the Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL—On the final open day of the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice, nicks and bruises from guys needed to protect their draft stock accounted for a somewhat muted Thursday practice. We didn’t learn anything drastically different about those we’ve already been watching, although the day’s performances did solidify a few narratives that have arisen in Mobile this week.

So while keeping up with those that already had our attention, we let our eye wander today towards a few fringe guys that have the potential to become steals in April’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Don’t Forget About Deonte Brown

Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown can get lost in the shuffle behind center Landon Dickerson and left tackle Alex Leatherwood. But Brown—the first-team All-SEC interior lineman—is one of those classic Bama linemen who might not get a lot of hype or name recognition but will get into the league, become an All-Pro, and play for 10 years.

If the Jaguars become the team to welcome him to the NFL, he could provide stout protection for Trevor Lawrence and his planned future as the franchise quarterback. Brown, to put it simply, is so strong. He weighed in at 364 lbs. this week, which is tipping the scales even for a lineman. But he uses that mass to his advantage. He’s shown a solid base that can’t be easily moved off the block. And he still knows how to shift his weight to push his own guy back. His push is lethal with that much mass behind it and as such he works like a stone henge in drills.

Evaluating Linebackers

Linebackers are such an interesting conundrum in today’s game. So many came up through pee-wee, high school, and even initially in college as run stoppers. But with the way the game is changing—even in the NFL—they have to be excellent pass defenders as well. The Senior Bowl offered a variety of those guys, each with one aspect of their game that was stronger, but ones that can still adapt to what the league will ask of them soon.

One prospect who consistently stood out was Houston’s Grant Stuard. He’s a little undersized at 5-11, 230 but he’s a little bit of a bowling ball, taking out whatever run game the Carolina Panthers offensive coaches tried to throw at him. His 73” wingspan makes pass coverage a little more difficult for the Houston product. But it’s not a massive hindrance. His biggest strength as a middle linebacker is his willingness to speak up, no matter the situation. He checked guys into coverages when he was on the field and called out corrections when it was someone else’s turn. He was vocal and encouraging and all the aspects you want in a middle linebacker that often can’t be taught.

While we’re on the subject of linebackers, let’s talk about Charles Snowden. The Virginia Cavalier linebacker can play all over the front-seven. Inside, outside, edge rusher; he can do it all then some. He hasn’t been discussed much this week because an ankle injury suffered in season means he can’t practice. He still made the trip to Mobile however to participate in meetings. Snowden has also been at practice every day, coaching his American teammates and being as much in the middle of practice as his ankle will allow.

The Jaguars have a strong starting linebacker duo in Myles Jack and Joe Schobert. And their edge rushers are some of the best young ones in the g game in Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson. But the depth needs work and the Senior Bowl is offering a nice crop from which to choose.

Richie Grant? Richie Grant.

University of Central Florida safety Richie Grant has become a hot name in Mobile this week. He’s stingy and handsy, all good qualities for a corner. On Thursday, he completed his day and week of public practices with a perfect snag off of quarterback Jamie Newman.

The Wake Forest passer was looking for Kadarius Toney in the endzone and threw it a tad behind. Grant made him pay, running into the interception and then using speed to hit the edge where he had blockers.

As has been greatly noted, the Jaguars are in need of more depth in the secondary. A safety with the cover skills of a corner can provide the extra piece Jacksonville needs as they rebuild their defense.