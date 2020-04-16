4 Teams That Make Sense As Trade Partners With the Jaguars in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

Yesterday, we discussed the logic of a hypothetical round-one trade between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in next Thursday's NFL Draft. But are there teams aside from Atlanta who make sense as trade partners if the Jaguars want to move down?

In short, yes. While it can be said in most drafts that there are a number of teams who can be pegged as trade up candidates for top-10 picks, it is especially true this year considering the position the Jaguars are in. Not only do they likely want to accumulate even more draft capital to facilitate their massive rebuild, but they have a pick (No. 9 overall) that could be key to the potential run on wide receivers and offensive tackles.

With the Jaguars in a prime position to move down, it would almost be surprising if they didn't make a move down in the first round in the event that players such as Jeff Okudah, Tristan Wirfs, or Derrick Brown aren't available at No. 9 overall.

In the event this is how the draft plays out, which teams make sense as trade partners with the Jaguars if general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone opt to trade back? We examine four who make sense.

Atlanta Falcons

General manager/front office leader: Thomas Dimitroff.

2020 draft capital: Round 1, No. 16 overall. Round 2, No. 47 overall. Round 3, No. 78 overall. Round 4, No. 119 overall. Round 4, No. 143 overall. Round 7, No. 228 overall.

Why they make sense and who they could move up for: As we discussed previously, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has a close relationship with Caldwell and the Falcons have continually been rumored as a potential team looking to move up in the draft.

Specifically, Falcons have a big need at cornerback and could want to nab Florida's C.J. Henderson in the top-10 before any other team pulls the trigger on him early. He is widely viewed as the No. 2 cornerback in the draft, with some rumors even suggesting a few teams have him ranked over Jeff Okudah. The Falcons could presume this recent momentum would mean Henderson won't fall to No. 16, leading to them making an aggressive move for the athletic cover man.

With that said, the Falcons only have six picks in this year's draft, with zero picks in the fifth or sixth rounds. This lack of immediate draft capital could limit their flexibility, but the rest of the reason remains sound.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

General manager/front office leader: Jason Licht.

2020 draft capital: Round 1, No. 14 overall. Round 2, No. 45 overall. Round 3, No. 76th overall. Round 4, No. 117 overall. Round 4, No. 139 overall. Round 5, No. 161 overall. Round 5, No. 161 overall. Round 6, No. 194 overall.

Why they make sense and who they could move up for: Tampa Bay just made a big-time investment in Tom Brady, and now it is time to ensure he has the protection he needs moving forward. Tampa Bay's offensive line allowed 47 sacks last season, the 11th-most in the NFL, and are now getting a less mobile quarterback than they had in 2019. Giving Brady a sound offensive line needs to be a priority for Tampa, and this could lead to them wanting to move into the top-10 from pick No. 14.

Any of the top four offensive tackles make sense for the Buccaneers, whether it is Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, or Jedrick Wills. There is a chance two could be off of the board by the time the Jaguars pick, and the Cleveland Browns are almost a lock to take a tackle at No. 10 overall, while the Jets are another candidate to take a lineman at No. 11. If Tampa wants their pick of a lineman, they will likely need to be aggressive and make a move up the board for one.

Las Vegas Raiders

General manager/front office leader: Mike Mayock, with input from Jon Gruden.

2020 draft capital: Round 1, No. 12 overall . Round 1, No. 19 overall. Round 3, No. 80 overall. Round 3, No. 81 overall. Round 3, No. 91 overall. Round 4, No. 121 overall. Round 5, No. 159 overall.

Why they make sense and who they could move up for: The Raiders have never been afraid to strike draft day deals under Jon Gruden, and this year should be no different. The Raiders have a variety of needs, but it is reasonable for them to believe 2020 is the year they need to turn the corner and finally compete for a playoff spot.

The quickest way for the Raiders to do so? Improve their stable of playmakers of offense. There is a shot there could be no wide receivers taken by the time the Jaguars are on the clock, so the Raiders could realistically have their pick of Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, or Henry Ruggs III if they moved up in the draft. The Jets are a serious candidate to take a wide receiver at No. 11, so the Raiders could want to move up a few picks to ensure they aren't sniped by New York.

Denver Broncos

General manager/front office leader: John Elway.

2020 draft capital: Round 1, No. 15 overall. Round 2, No. 46 overall. Round 3, No. 77 overall. Round 3, No. 83 overall. Round 3, No. 95 overall. Round 4, No. 118 overall. Round 5, No, 178 overall. Round 6, No. 181 overall. Round 7, No. 252. Round 7, No. 254.

Why they make sense and who they could move up for: The Broncos make sense for the same reason the Raiders do. They have a stud receiver in Courtland Sutton, but they don't have much else at the receiver position behind him in terms of dynamic playmaking ability. Because of this, the Broncos could make it a priority to attempt to pick before the Jets and Raiders, two receiver-needy teams who pick before them.

The Broncos could fall in love with a prospect like Ruggs due to his speed and deem it too vital to draft him to justify taking the chance the Raiders and Jets pass on him, leading to a possible trade with the Jaguars. No other team in front of the Jaguars makes much sense in terms of drafting a receiver, so No. 9 is the spot to trade up to if a team wants a wideout.